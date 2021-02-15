Quantcast
Rangers' Artemi Panarin unlikely to play Tuesday vs. Devils | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Hockey

Rangers’ Artemi Panarin unlikely to play Tuesday vs. Devils

By
0
comments
Posted on
Artemi Panarin Rangers NHL
Rangers star Artemi Panarin.
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

It does not appear that Artemi Panarin will be available for the New York Rangers for Tuesday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils. 

The superstar winger suffered a lower-body injury during Wednesday’s loss against the Boston Bruins and missed Friday’s second leg, also a loss.

The Rangers received some extra time to get Panarin back in the lineup after Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers — who are completing their run-in with COVID-19 — was postponed.

While Panarin skated on his own on Monday, he did not participate in team practice, which suggests that he’ll be sitting out for a second straight game Tuesday night.

THIS IS THE WAY: amRUSH reaction to The Mandalorian season two finale

amRUSH

“Unless he comes in and is chomping at the bit and takes a pregame skate, then the chances are zero he’ll play,” Rangers head coach David Quinn said. “If he comes back and feels really good and wants to skate in the morning, then we’ll make a decision then.

“That won’t necessarily mean he’ll definitely play, but there will be a conversation.”

Panarin leads the Rangers with five goals and 10 assists (15 points) in 12 games this season and had been shouldering a majority of the offensive load while Mika Zibanejad struggles to find the scoring touch that saw him post 41 goals last season. 

In 13 games this year, Zibanejad has just one goal and two assists. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC