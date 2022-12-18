Lucky 7’s: Rangers win seventh straight game in 7-1 blowout of Blackhawks

Just over two weeks ago, the New York Rangers were defeated at home against the last-place Chicago Blackhawks and had several questions regarding their roster and coach. It’s truly incredible how quickly things can change in the NHL.

New York overpowered Chicago in a rematch in the windy city to the tune of a 7-1 blowout victory Sunday night.

It didn’t take long for the Rangers to get their offense started right away thanks to familiar star players. Adam Fox tallied two assists to start while Filip Chytil, Artemi Panarin, and Kaapo Kakko all scored first-period goals to give the Rangers a commanding 3-0 lead after one.

Philipp Kurashev would get the Blackhawks on the board early in the second period, but the Rangers would respond efficiently. Jacob Trouba rocketed a 95 mph shot by Arvid Soderblom for a 4-1 lead for New York.

A late powerplay would end up working to the Rangers’ advantage when Vincent Trocheck deflected a Fox pass for his 11th goal of the season and a 5-1 New York lead. Fox’s third assist of the game was the seventh multi-point game of the season.

New York moved to 7-0 on the season when Fox records multiple points this year.

It wasn’t all sunshine and daisies for the Blueshirts though. Midway through the second, a three-on-two breakaway would be deflected away but not before Filip Chytil was hit after losing the puck and left the game with an upper-body injury. He did not return while Sam Lafferty, the player who laid Chytil out, was not given a penalty.

Even without Chytil though, New York’s defense was helped by another solid start from reigning Vezina winner Igor Shesterkin. The Russian netminder saved 29/30 shots on the net and has accounted for six of the seven straight wins for the Blueshirts. The win also matches the second longest road point streak by a goaltender in Rangers history with 10. Shesterkin became the 12th goalie in NHL history to have recorded a point in at least 10 of their first road starts in a season according to the Rangers Stats & Info Twitter account.

Both Braden Schneider and Vitali Kravtsov would score in the third to put the game away for New York and their seventh straight victory.

The win moves New York into third place in the Metro division (18-10-5) with an upcoming matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

