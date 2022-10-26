Rangers gear up for hostile rivalry contest against Islanders: Injury Updates and More

The New York Rangers have lost four of their last five contests but their next opponent is reeling just as bad.

The Blueshirts travel to Long Island to face off against the Islanders in the first of three meetings between the two clubs. “We can only control how we play and the gameplan we execute that the coaches bring to us. I think we’re just looking to do that each and every night and you know, rivalry game against the Islanders, it’ll be a good game to get two points” Barclay Goodrow told AMNY after Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Rangers will be short-handed Wednesday night though.

Gerard Gallant announced that Vitali Kravtsov is day-to-day with an injury and will not play against the Islanders while Julien Gauthier has been called up from the Hartford Wolfpack.

Gauthier, 25, has played in four games with the Rangers AHL affiliate this season, scoring two goals while recording a plus-1 rating. Gauthier is one of four players on the team to have multiple goals this season.

Gauthier played in 49 games for the Rangers last season, registering three goals and four assists for seven points. The Pointe-aux-Trembles, Quebec native set career highs in both goals and games played.

It wasn’t all bad news for New York on the injury front though. While Mika Zibanejad appeared to be banged up late in Tuesday’s contest, Gallant announced that the star was fine and had no limitations for Wednesday night’s contest.

With Jaroslav Halak set to start against his former team, Wednesday night will be key for the Rangers to get back on track before a back-to-back weekend road trip kicks off in Dallas on Saturday.

