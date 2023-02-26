Rangers’ K’Andre Miller ejected for spitting during battle against Kings

The Rangers already had the bare minimum of skaters for Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Kings.

Things have gotten even weirder now.

Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller has been ejected for spitting on Kings’ forward Kevin Faila in the first period of the contest between the two teams. Replay review showed Miller spit in Faila as there was a stoppage in play.

The penalty, a major during the contest, left the Rangers with just 15 skaters on the ice available with the team announcing that both Braden Schneider and Ryan Carpenter would not play although they were on the bench for cap purposes.

Miller’s ejection also means there is a possible future suspension upcoming. The last known case of a situation like this happening was when Garnet Hathaway was suspended for three games in 2019 for spitting against the Capitals.

New York will now be playing with just four defensemen for the rest of Sunday’s contest.

