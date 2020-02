Captain Ryan McDonagh on Wednesday was named to represent the Rangers at the NHL All-Star tournament, which will be held …

New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period of a game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.

It will be the first All-Star appearance for the defenseman, who was selected for the 11-man Metropolitan Division team. The division teams are playing in a 3-on-3 tournament rather than a game for the first time.

McDonagh, 26, was born in Minnesota and is a former U.S. Olympian. He has five goals and 12 assists this season for the Rangers.