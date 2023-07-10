Rankings Rangers top prospects heading into 2023 season

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Development camp has concluded and the New York Rangers prospect pool has taken a significant increase in talent over the last few seasons. With a new coaching staff, many of New York’s top prospects are well on their way to making the major league roster over the coming years.

So just how much has the prospect pool changed? Find out in our latest rankings of New York’s up-and-coming talents.

10. Jaroslav Chmelar

The first of two PC Friars on this list. Chmelar is a massive prospect literally (6’4”) which will suit him well once he makes the push to the AHL. He could be a perfect fourth-liner down the line.

9. Dylan Garand

We’re nearing the time when New York will not need to pay older vets the minimum salary allocation to back up Igor Shesterkin. Garand is a very strong goalie prospect and could very well see some minutes with the Rangers this year. If he performs well, it’ll allow New York to be able to have plenty of room to allow their Vezina-winning goaltender to rest.

8. Zac Jones

It’s now or never for Jones. The 22-year-old is more than ready to start on defense for New York and is a very talented offensive-minded defensive prospect. In fact, in many ways, Jones was the kind of player that the Rangers could have needed last season if he was given more playing time. If he’s given a chance to play this year, he should be fine.

7. Bryce McConnell-Barker

McConnell-Barker is a talented player who has had plenty of success in the minors. If he continues to get stronger, he should be a very important prospect for the Rangers over the next few years.

6. Brett Berard

Berard has been a quick commodity for the Rangers over the last few years and continued to shine during development camp. The PC Friar should compete for playing time in the AHL when his number is called and that will be a good indication of how good he could be at the NHL level.

5. Adam Sykora

Sykora reportedly looked very strong in the Rangers development camp this year and will be a very tantalizing prospect for New York in the next few years. If he continues to develop, the Blueshirts will have an extremely gritty forward that will complement the skill of the rest of the roster well.

4. Will Cuylle

Cuylle started getting some playing time with the Rangers last season and is on his way to getting more in 2023. He has the strength, size, and skill to be a very important player in the farm system for this organization. He’ll need his grit to earn playing time though as most of the starting lineup is pretty much set.

3. Matthew Robertson

Robertson has been stuck behind a log-jam of defensive prospects but following trades and free agency, he’s easily the best defensive prospect the team has in their pool.

2. Brennan Othmann

This upcoming season is a big one for Othmann. He’s dominated at the OHL level and could very well be on the fast track to get minutes this season with the Rangers. Finding the right spot for him will be key though. He’s shown a strong playmaking and scoring ability but the bigger question will be how it translates to the top team.

1. Gabe Perreault

New York’s first-round pick is easily the most skilled prospect the team currently possesses. Perreault will need to learn how to skate but his high hockey IQ and playmaking ability make him a top player in the Rangers’ farm system.

