New York Red Bulls break ground on new training complex in NJ

The New York Red Bulls announced on Tuesday that they broke ground on a new state-of-the-art training complex in Morris Township, NJ that is expected to open in the Fall of 2025.

The 80-acre parcel of land will feature eight full-size outdoor soccer fields, including a turf field and complementary training areas. It will serve as the headquarters for the team’s sporting department, featuring a cruciform-shaped building containing locker rooms, a gym, a dining hall, academic spaces, physiotherapy areas, and offices.

“We are excited for construction to begin on our new Training Complex,” Red Bulls head of sport Jochen Schneider said. “We want to provide our players, both professional and our academy, the best place for them to work, train and improve. This is a great day for our organization.”

Along with the first team that competes at the Major League Soccer level and its top reserve club, Red Bulls II, the complex will also be home to the New York Red Bulls Academy and youth training programs, which is already considered one of the top youth development systems in North America.

“Building the premier training complex in Major League Soccer is a significant investment, but one that we believe is necessary”, team president Marc de Grandpré said. “Our vision is for this facility to be a source of pride for our entire organization, our fans, partners, and the Morris Township community for many years to come.”

The project will be overseen by the global architecture design and planning firm, Gensler, and built by March Construction, a local full-service commercial construction services firm and general contractor.

