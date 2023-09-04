Red Bulls’ Carlos Coronel selected by Paraguay for 2026 World Cup qualifiers: 1 of 3 RBNY products to get international call-up

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel was selected by the Paraguayan national team to participate in its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches later this month.

The 26-year-old, who will be seeking his first international cap, is also entering his first-ever camp with his native Paraguay, which has qualified for the World Cup eight times — most recently in 2010 when it reached the quarterfinals in South Africa before losing to eventual champions, Spain.

Paraguay begins its 2026 World Cup qualifying journey on Sept. 7 when it faces Peru. Five days later, it takes on Venezuela.

Coronel is in his third season with the Red Bulls in which he has started 93 MLS matches, recorded 201 saves, and 27 clean sheets, which ranks second in franchise history behind Luis Robles.

His 35 wins in MLS also ranks fourth in franchise history, just three shy of United States legendary keeper, Tim Howard.

Within the Red Bulls’ youth ranks, two more players received international call-ups as Ibrahim Kasule and Frank Ssebufu were named to the Ugandan national team roster ahead of its 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Niger on Sept. 7.

While the 22-year-old Ssebufu is getting his second call for Uganda’s senior team, the 19-year-old Kasule earns his first selection thanks to a brilliant run of form as of late. He has 15 goals in the MLS NEXT Pro league — featuring the second teams of MLS franchises — which earned him back-to-back Player of the Month awards. He also made his MLS debut on Aug. 30 against the New England Revolution.

For more on the Red Bulls, visit AMNY.com