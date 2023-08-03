Jorge Cabezas Hurtado to Red Bulls: New York adds 19-year-old Colombian on loan from Watford

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The New York Red Bulls announced on Thursday that they have added 19-year-old Colombian forward Jorge Cabezas Hurtado on loan through the end of the season from EFL Championship side Watford, completing the deal just before the close of the secondary transfer window on August 2.

“Jorge is an exciting young player that we are happy to add to our roster for the rest of the season,” head of sport Jochen Schneider said. “We believe Jorge has the potential to help our roster this season and we are looking forward to him getting on the pitch at Red Bull Arena soon.”

Graduating through the ranks of Real Cartegena in his native Colombia to score four goals in 25 matches with the senior club, Hurtado joined England’s Watford in October of 2022 — shortly after the club was relegated from the Premier League to the Championship — on a permanent deal through the 2028-29 season.

In January, he joined Categoria Primer A side Independiente Medellin on a six-month loan, making 10 appearances for the club across all competitions. He has also made 20 appearances for the Colombian U20 international team, adding three goals.

“Jorge is a promising talent that we are excited to add to our team,” Red Bulls head coach Troy Lesesne said. “We believe he has the qualities to succeed in MLS and help us push towards our goals this season.”

The Red Bulls were in need of a boost up front as consistent goal-scoring has been hard to come by this season. They’ve scored the second-fewest goals in MLS this season and were held to a 0-0 draw in their League Cup opener against New England Revolution before winning in penalties.

Dante Vanzeir, the club’s big signing earlier this season to provide an offensive boost, recorded a long-awaited brace in Sunday’s victory over Liga MX side Atletico San Luis to lift New York to the knockout stages of the Leagues Cup where it plays NYCFC on Thursday night at Red Bull Arena.

With Hurtado’s visa still pending, he will not be available for the match.

For more on Jorge Cabezas Hurtado and the Red Bulls, visit AMNY.com