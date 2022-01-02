NYCFC re-sign Maxi Moralez for 2022 season

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

NYCFC announced on New Year’s Day that its “Little Genius” in Maxi Moralez is returning to the club for the 2022 season with a new contract that contains an option for the 2023 campaign.

“I am very happy, and my family is happy too which is the most important thing to me,” Moralez said. “This was what we were always looking for, to try to continue with NYCFC, especially after finishing a beautiful year. ”

He was a key contributor for a team that won its first-ever MLS Cup on Dec. 11 against the Portland Timbers. The midfielder played in each of NYCFC’s four playoff games, recording three assists and an all-important equalizing goal in the 65th minute of the Eastern Conference Final against the Philadephia Union.

“To have finished the objective that we set ourselves at the start of the year is very satisfying,” he said. “To have won the Cup was a privilege and something I will never forget.

“I’ve been here five years now, the people have treated me marvelously, our fans have always shown me their affection. I feel very fortunate to be here longer at a club and city that feels like home.”

The 34-year-old Argentinian is one of the elder statesmen of the club, recording 26 goals and 66 assists over 144 MLS matches since arriving from the Mexican side Club Leon in 2017. That included three goals and 11 assists in 30 matches during the 2021 regular season.

A steady playmaking force for NYCFC’s, Moralez has also been one of Major League Soccer’s best midfielders. In 2019, he became just the third player in league history to record 20 or more assists in a single season when he supported seven goals with 20 helpers.

“We are absolutely delighted that Maxi has signed a contract extension,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said. “Since arriving at the club in 2017, he has been an integral part of this club both on and off the field and him staying at the club was one of the main priorities of this offseason.

“He will always have a very special place in the history of this club after being so instrumental in bringing us our first piece of silverware. ”