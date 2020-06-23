Report: Billionaire Reuben brothers interested in buying Mets

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Real estate, technology, and leisure moguls, David and Simon Reuben, are exploring a bid to purchase the New York Mets, according to Scott Soshnick of Sportico on Tuesday.

Born in India and raised in London, the brothers’ net worth sits at a combined $14 billion, per Forbes and would be interested in the Mets because of the “real estate development possibilities around Citi Field,” per Soshnick.

Their combined net worth provides the same kind of clout that Steve Cohen brought to the table as a solo suitor for the Mets earlier this year. The hedge fund billionaire who is valued at around $13 billion was set to buy an 80% stake in the Mets from the Wilpon family for $2.6 billion before the deal fell through in February.

Due to the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, the price of that same majority stake is expected to be around $1.6 billion.

With such funds, it’s unlikely that the Reubens would need to pursue Mets ownership with a group, which could make them a more attractive, easier option to negotiate with.

Their interest immediately makes them big-time players for an organization that is already being pursued by a group consisting of Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, and most recently, Michael Repole.

Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Joshua Harris is also believed to be interested in the Mets, too.