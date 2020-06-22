Mike Repole joining Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez pursuit of Mets ownership: Report

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The star-studded couple of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez look to be gaining some help in their pursuit of purchasing the New York Mets.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported on Monday that the couple’s bid to buy the Mets is “very real,” and that Mike Repole — the founder of Vitaminwater and a noted racehorse owner — has joined them as a general partner.

Repole is the founder of Repole Stables and also a co-founder of BodyArmor SuperDrink, which he oversees to this day. His net worth is estimated at around $1 billion.

Inquiries by amNewYork Metro for comment from Rodriguez and Lopez’s camp, along with Rapole’s representation, were not answered.

The 51-year-old Queens native and lifelong Mets fan was linked with making a run toward a minority stake in Mets ownership in 2011, but admitted he would only buy the team if he could run it.

It seems as though that opportunity is arising now as Lopez and Rodriguez will need a considerable boost to take over the Mets. Their estimated $750 million net worth falls short of the forecasted $1.6 billion price tag put on the company by Rovell back in April.

That number is a considerable drop in price for the Mets and their current owners, the Fred and Jeff Wilpon, who nearly sold the team for $2.6 billion earlier this year to hedgefund billionaire Steve Cohen.

After the deal disintegrated in February, the couple nicknamed “J-Rod” emerged as suitors shortly after along with Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner, Joshua Harris.

Cohen’s whereabouts regarding his interest in the Mets is still up in the air. While a source alerted amNewYork Metro last week that a pursuit of the club seems unlikely for now, Huffington Post contributor Laura Goldman confirmed Cohen’s interest is still strong.