Rio Olympics 2016: Swimming, gymnastics, more to watch on Day 6

Day 6 of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio will be eventful in the water for Team USA. Two rowing teams will participate in the finals, while Katie Ledecky and Michael Phelps will look to add to the medal count in the pool. On the mat, Kayla Harrison will look to make history in judo.

Here some of the top Olympic athletes and events to follow Thursday.

Swimming

Katie Ledecky and Michael Phelps will race in the preliminary heats of their most notable events, the women’s 800-meter freestyle and the men’s 100-meter butterfly, respectively. Ledecky will look to defend her gold in the 800-meter freestyle from the 2012 Games. Phelps has won the 100-meter butterfly in three straight Games. (noon, NBC)

Gymnastics

In the women’s individual all-around final, Simone Biles is heavily favored to continue the Americans gold medal streak in the event. (8 p.m., NBC)

Judo

Kayla Harrison will attempt to become the first American to win two gold medals in judo, beginning with the Round of 32 in the 172-pound (78 kg) division. (9:45 a.m., NBCSN)

Rowing

Both the women’s quadruple sculls and double sculls will row in the finals. Ellen Tomek and and Meghan O’Leary start off Team USA’s quest for gold in the double. The quadruple sculls team will look to return to the podium after winning bronze in 2012. (10 a.m., NBC)