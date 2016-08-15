Rio Olympics 2016: Volleyball, gymnastics, more to watch on Day 11

Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross will compete in the beach volleyball semifinals.

Olympic competition is heating up as elimination round action continues from the court to the sand.

Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross will face the host country in semifinal play, and the women’s basketball team will look to continue its dominance in pursuit of a sixth straight gold medal in the quarterfinals.

Catch up on the highlights of Tuesday’s Day 11 action at the Rio Games.

Volleyball

The women’s indoor team will take on Japan in the quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon. On the beach, Walsh Jennings and Ross will face Brazil’s pair of Agatha Bednarczuk and Barbara Seixas De Freitas in the semifinals. (1 p.m. and 8 p.m., NBC)

Gymnastics

Simone Biles, winner of three gold medals in Rio, and defending 2012 gold medalist Aly Raisman go head-to-head in the women’s floor exercise final. (8 p.m., NBC)

Basketball

The women’s team will matchup against Japan in a quarterfinal matchup. (5:30 p.m., NBCSN).

Track & field

Reigning gold medalist Christian Taylor will fly high in the triple jump final Tuesday morning. Oregon Ducks wide receiver Devon Allen could be a medal contender in the 110-meter hurdles, pending heat and semifinal results Monday and Tuesday, respectively. (10 a.m. and 8 p.m., NBC)