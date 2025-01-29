Ryne Stanek returning to Mets on 1-year deal

Veteran reliever Ryne Stanek is returning to the New York Mets on a one-year deal, as first reported by MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old was acquired from the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline last season. He overcame a 6.06 ERA down the stretch in Queens to become a reliable option out of the bullpen in the postseason. During the Mets’ run to the NLCS, he was 1-0 with one hold, a 3.38 ERA (three runs in eight innings pitched), and eight strikeouts.
Stanek’s return ensures another experienced reliever will be part of the Mets’ bullpen in 2025. They picked up a major piece earlier this month with the signing of former Braves lefty AJ Minter to a two-year, $22 million deal.
Like Minter, Stanek is a World Series winner, having contributed four scoreless appearances with six strikeouts and one walk during the Houston Astros’ run to the 2022 World Series title. He has a 2.89 ERA across 30 career postseason appearances.
With Minter expected to serve as the Mets’ set-up man in front of closer Edwin Diaz, Stanek could be in the running for a seventh-inning role, though there will be competition for the spot alongside Jose Butto and Reed Garrett.