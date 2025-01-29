Ryne Stanek returning to Mets on 1-year deal

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 18: Ryne Stanek #55 of the New York Mets reacts during Game 5 of the NLCS presented by loanDepot between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday, October 18, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Veteran reliever Ryne Stanek is returning to the New York Mets on a one-year deal, as first reported by MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old was acquired from the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline last season. He overcame a 6.06 ERA down the stretch in Queens to become a reliable option out of the bullpen in the postseason. During the Mets’ run to the NLCS, he was 1-0 with one hold, a 3.38 ERA (three runs in eight innings pitched), and eight strikeouts.

Stanek’s return ensures another experienced reliever will be part of the Mets’ bullpen in 2025. They picked up a major piece earlier this month with the signing of former Braves lefty AJ Minter to a two-year, $22 million deal.

Like Minter, Stanek is a World Series winner, having contributed four scoreless appearances with six strikeouts and one walk during the Houston Astros’ run to the 2022 World Series title. He has a 2.89 ERA across 30 career postseason appearances.

With Minter expected to serve as the Mets’ set-up man in front of closer Edwin Diaz, Stanek could be in the running for a seventh-inning role, though there will be competition for the spot alongside Jose Butto and Reed Garrett.

For more on Ryne Stanek and the Mets, visit AMNY.com