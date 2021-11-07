You don’t need a DraftKings promo code for best NFL Week 9 bonus

Sunday NFL Week 9 action is upon us, and no DraftKings promo code will be required to get the best bonus. The day’s slate is lined with compelling matchups, plenty of which can be bet with terrific value thanks to the latest NFL promo from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No DraftKings promo code will be required to get one of the best overall sportsbook bonuses today. By using the links in this article, bettors will have direct access to 40-1 odds on any NFL team to win. Simply deposit $5 and wager the same amount on any team to secure an outright victory for a $200 payout.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK BASKETBALL BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Forget the standard market point spreads and moneyline odds because DraftKings is throwing out those prices for new players. Instead, users can wager on any team to win at 40-1 (+4000) odds with this awesome bonus.

Click here to skip the DraftKings promo code and lock in one of the best NFL Week 9 sportsbook specials available today.

No DraftKings Promo Required for NFL Week 9

There are a number of interesting matchups on the board today, but it may make the most sense to bet on games that aren’t expected to be particularly close. That’s because bettors can back any team to win at 40-1 odds, even the biggest favorites. By doing so, bettors can lock in the maximum value provided by this bonus.

For instance, teams like the Cowboys, Bills, and Chiefs are among the day’s biggest favorites. Let’s use the Bills as an example to see why this is such a strong promo.

Typically, bettors would have to wager $1,800 to win $200 on a Bills moneyline bet. That’s an extremely aggressive wager to return such a payout, meaning there’s not a ton of value in making it. That said, bettors can instead wager just $5 with this new player bonus, effectively saving $1,795 in total risk to return $200.

Obviously, bettors are free to back underdogs or teams playing with tighter point spreads this afternoon, but there’s an opportunity to use this deal with crazy value.

How to Skip the DraftKings Promo Code Today

Turn on the radio or check out television ads and you’ll hear about the latest and best DraftKings promo code. The truth is, no code is needed to unlock the best offers — because they’re already live in the app. So, how to do you get the best sportsbook bonus of NFL Week 9? Just follow these steps:

Click here to register. The registration process takes just a moment to complete.

to register. The registration process takes just a moment to complete. Make a $5 first deposit to activate the offer. Bettors can make larger deposits to wager with other specials.

Opt-in to this offer via the main menu or promotions tab.

Place a $5 bet on any NFL team to win today. Make sure the bonus is selected in the bet slip.

States Available

DraftKings Sportsbook — and this promo — are available in a number of legal sports betting markets: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Colorado, Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia, and Arizona.

Be sure to check out this new player special along with a variety of odds and parlay boosts on today’s action.

Click here to skip the DraftKings promo code and lock in one of the best NFL Week 9 sportsbook specials available.