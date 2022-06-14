Skip Bayless can’t help himself: FS1 Host critical of Steph Curry for Game 5 struggles

It did not take Skip Bayless long to attack Steph Curry for his tough shooting performance in Game 5.

Golden State blitzed Boston in the final quarter of a 104-94 win that gave the team a 3-2 series lead and one win away from their fourth championship in eight seasons.

Still, with future hall-of-famer Steph Curry struggling for most of Game 5, everyone knew a commentator like Skip Bayless would feast on the point guard’s lack of production.

“Wait, The Greatest Shooter Ever just went 0-9 from three in a pivotal Game 5 at home??? And will get a complete pass because his team won by 10???” Bayless said in a tweet-storm following the game.

Skip Bayless then went on to question Curry’s greatness in comparison to Klay Thompson, while propping up teammate Andrew Wiggins for his performance in Monday’s contest.

“Wait a second: Is it possible Andrew Wiggins is going to pull a 2015 Iggy and win Finals MVP out from under Steph?”

Curry has averaged a series high, 30.6 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists this series against the Celtics. Last night the sharpshooter scored just 16 points and went 0-9 from three.

It was the first time in 233 games that Curry did not make at least one three pointer.

On Undisputed Tuesday morning, Bayless looked to try and find middle ground for the former league MVP.

“There’s no way Steph belongs in the Top 10 all-time, but just as the greatest shooter ever, I would like to see Steph finally get his first Finals MVP.” Bayless said in his debate with Shannon Sharpe.

Curry isn’t the only superstar that has been criticized by Skip Bayless this series. Over the course of the last few rounds of the playoffs, Bayless has turned heads by saying that he would rather have Jaylen Brown over Jayson Tatum even though Tatum has statistically been the better player.

With Game 6 tipping off on Thursday night, Steph Curry will have a golden opportunity to silence Skip Bayless once and for all. A good game from the Warriors leader will all but award him the first Finals MVP trophy of his career.

For more on the NBA Finals, turn to AMNY.com.