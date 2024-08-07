Starling Marte injury update: Mets OF beginning rehab assignment as DH

Jun 14, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) runs out a single against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York Mets veteran outfielder Starling Marte is slated to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie on Wednesday, manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed.

The 35-year-old right-fielder has been out since late June after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee and had begun ramping up last month. Over the weekend, he ran the bases without discomfort, which appeared to be the final hurdle he had to clear before getting sent to a rehab assignment.

Marte once again has been hampered by injuries after his 2023 season was derailed by complications from double-groin surgery, a neck injury, and migraine issues. He was limited to just 86 games — a notable absence for a team that woefully underwhelmed.

With a clean bill of health for 2024, Marte was batting .278 with a .745 OPS, seven home runs, and 30 RBI in 66 games.

Upon his departure to the injured list, the Mets tried to keep the position afloat with DJ Stewart, Tyrone Taylor, and an occasional appearance from Jeff McNeil but opted to bolster things at the trade deadline by cutting ties with Stewart and acquiring Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals to create a platoon with Taylor.

Marte’s return would likely spell the end of Ben Gamel’s time in the majors while Winker and Taylor would be relegated to backup duty in both corner outfield spots. Mendoza also suggested that the left-handed Winker could get at-bats at DH against right-handed pitching.

For more on Starling Marte and the Mets, visit AMNY.com