Steve Cohen, Sandy Alderson already eyeing international scouting plan, improvements: Source | amNewYork

Every passing day seems to ease any sort of trepidation that hedge-fund billionaire Steve Cohen will recklessly spend when he takes over majority ownership of the New York Mets.

Since amNewYork Metro reported over the last month that analytics will be one of the Mets’ top priorities under Cohen — along with using the trade market to acquire roster upgrades just as much as free agency — a source alerted us that the soon-to-be owner and president of baseball operations, Sandy Alderson, have already discussed international scouting strategies.

Laying down proper roots and setting up a competent network in baseball hotbeds around the world will only enhance the Mets’ chances of finding top-tier prospects — which hasn’t had an abundance of success in recent years.

According to MLB Prospect Watch, the Mets had one international prospect ranked within the site’s top 30 in 2019 (Alexander Ramirez, #26).

Notable Mets international signings have included Jose Reyes, Edgardo Alfonzo, Carlos Gomez, Amed Rosario, and — the one that got away — Nelson Cruz. But the misses have been far more common than the hits when it comes to this department over the last 20 years.

Cohen and Alderson already seem to be trying to address that despite the fact that the 64-year-old is still waiting for final approval from Major League Baseball, which includes the commissioner’s executive council and the final club-owner vote. He’ll need at least 22 of the final 29 votes to get the green light to take over the Mets.

Multiple reports, including a source telling amNewYork Metro, that the final vote should happen shortly after the conclusion of the World Series, but there has yet to be official confirmation on the matter.

Recent reports last week have also hinted that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio could block Cohen’s ascension majority owner, but that appears to be unlikely.

The Mets and Cohen — who was already an 8% minority owner — initially agreed to transfer shares of the team that would amount to 95% majority ownership for $2.475 billion in September shortly after entering exlusive negotiations.