Winning certainly helps breed interest and the New York Yankees’ hot start seems to have sparked plenty of that, which has translated to the social media sphere.

A new study released on Wednesday indicated that the Yankees were the most followed baseball team across Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. The Bookmakers.com study showed that the Bronx Bombers dwarfed the second-ranked Boston Red Sox by more than five million total users.

The Yankees surpassed their crosstown rival the New York Mets by more than 10 million total social media users, according to the study. New York was also the only MLB team to finish among the top 10 when up against all professional teams in the big four sports in North America.

Basketball was king when it came to the Bookmakers.com study, which found the Los Angeles Lakers as the kings of social media with 51,956,000 total followers on social media.

Among the Big Apple’s nine professional sports teams in the big four sports, the Yankees reigned supreme, with the New York Knicks and their 11,680,000 total followers taking second place. The Brooklyn Nets finished in third with 9,749,000 followers and the New York Giants ended up in fourth.

The Mets rounded out the top five among New York teams and the New York Islanders finished last with just 1.316,000 followers.

For more coverage of the New York Yankees, head to amNY.com.

The site “scraped followership data from 124 pro sports league teams in the NBA, MLB, NFL and NHL; across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tik-Tok; and then compiled a total number for each team,” according to a release about the study. The research took place during the final week of May and the data will be updated regularly during the year.

The popularity of both of New York’s baseball and basketball franchises shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise considering the two are often referred to as the city’s most popular.