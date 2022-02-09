Super Bowl LVI odds, notable prop bets for Rams vs. Bengals

Super Bowl LVI odds feature the Los Angeles Rams picked as the favorites to win their second-ever title as they face the Bengals in their very own home at SoFi Stadium.

Considering the Rams’ overwhelming aerial attack featuring more weapons to outshoot Joe Burrow and the Bengals, an added boost to their perch as favorites comes with a top-notch defense that has plenty of star power, it’s not hard to see why.

But the Bengals have been punching well above their weight class for most of the 2021 season, especially considering this team won just four games last year.

Here is how the odds and top in-game prop bets are shaking out ahead of Super Bowl Sunday:

Super Bowl LVI odds

Rams Moneyline: -200

Bengals Moneyline: +170

Spread: -4.5 Rams

Total points (over/under): 48.5

Super Bowl LVI prop bets (in-game)

Prop betting came onto the sports betting scene 36 years ago in Super Bowl XX as the Chicago Bears played the New England Patriots.

The Bears had utilized 300-plus-pound defensive lineman William “The Fridge” Perry as a running back in goal-line situations throughout the season, prompting Art Manteris — who ran Caesars sportsbook at the time — to put down 20-1 odds on Perry scoring a touchdown in the game.

And so the first-ever prop bet was set with Perry finding the end zone as a running back in the game’s rout.

The game has changed considerably since then as prop bets involve almost every asset of the game. Here are some of the top examples:

Passing

Joe Burrow over/under 275.5 yards: -115

Matthew Stafford over 279.5 yards: -120

Matthew Stafford under 279.5 yards: -110

Joe Burrow over 1.5 touchdowns: -170

Joe Burrow under 1.5 touchdowns: +130

Matthew Stafford over 1.5 touchdowns: -230

Matthew Stafford under 1.5 touchdowns: +165

Joe Burrow over 24.5 completions: -105

Joe Burrow under 24.5 completions: -125

Matthew Stafford over 23.5 completions: -135

Matthew Stafford under 23.5 completions: +100

Rushing

Cam Akers (LA) over/under 64.5 yards: -115

Joe Mixon (CIN) over/under 62.5 yards: -115

Joe Burrow over 11.5 yards: -120

Joe Burrow under 11.5 yards: -110

Receiving

Cooper Kupp (LA) over 8.5 receptions: +110

Cooper Kupp under 8.5 receptions: -140

Cooper Kupp over/under 106.5 yards: -115

Ja’Marr Chase (CIN) over 5.5 receptions: -155

Ja’Marr Chase under 5.5 receptions: +120

Ja’Marr Chase over 80.5 yards: -110

Ja’Marr Chase under 80.5 yards: -120

Odell Beckham Jr. (LA) over 5.5 receptions: +115

Odell Beckham Jr. under 5.5 receptions: -150

Odell Beckham Jr. over/under 63.5 yards: -115

Tee Higgins (CIN) over 5.5 receptions: +100

Tee Higgins under 5.5 receptions: -135

Tee Higgins over/under 69.5 yards: -115

Tyler Boyd (CIN) over 4.5 receptions: +130

Tyler Boyd under 4.5 receptions: -175

Tyler Boyd over 40.5 yards: -105

Tyler Boyd under 40.5 yards: -125

Drive Props

Field goal made on 1st Drive: Yes +475, No -800

Either team to score TD on their opening drive: Yes +110, No -140

Length of longest drive: Under 82.5 -120, Over 82.5 +100

Offensive score on 1st Drive: Yes +150, No -200

Team to have longest TD drive: Rams -120, Bengals +100

Game Props