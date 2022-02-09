Super Bowl LVI odds, notable prop bets for Rams vs. Bengals

Super Bowl LVI odds feature the Los Angeles Rams picked as the favorites to win their second-ever title as they face the Bengals in their very own home at SoFi Stadium.
Considering the Rams’ overwhelming aerial attack featuring more weapons to outshoot Joe Burrow and the Bengals, an added boost to their perch as favorites comes with a top-notch defense that has plenty of star power, it’s not hard to see why.
But the Bengals have been punching well above their weight class for most of the 2021 season, especially considering this team won just four games last year.
Here is how the odds and top in-game prop bets are shaking out ahead of Super Bowl Sunday:
Super Bowl LVI odds
- Rams Moneyline: -200
- Bengals Moneyline: +170
- Spread: -4.5 Rams
- Total points (over/under): 48.5
Super Bowl LVI prop bets (in-game)
Prop betting came onto the sports betting scene 36 years ago in Super Bowl XX as the Chicago Bears played the New England Patriots.
The Bears had utilized 300-plus-pound defensive lineman William “The Fridge” Perry as a running back in goal-line situations throughout the season, prompting Art Manteris — who ran Caesars sportsbook at the time — to put down 20-1 odds on Perry scoring a touchdown in the game.
And so the first-ever prop bet was set with Perry finding the end zone as a running back in the game’s rout.
The game has changed considerably since then as prop bets involve almost every asset of the game. Here are some of the top examples:
Passing
- Joe Burrow over/under 275.5 yards: -115
- Matthew Stafford over 279.5 yards: -120
- Matthew Stafford under 279.5 yards: -110
- Joe Burrow over 1.5 touchdowns: -170
- Joe Burrow under 1.5 touchdowns: +130
- Matthew Stafford over 1.5 touchdowns: -230
- Matthew Stafford under 1.5 touchdowns: +165
- Joe Burrow over 24.5 completions: -105
- Joe Burrow under 24.5 completions: -125
- Matthew Stafford over 23.5 completions: -135
- Matthew Stafford under 23.5 completions: +100
Rushing
- Cam Akers (LA) over/under 64.5 yards: -115
- Joe Mixon (CIN) over/under 62.5 yards: -115
- Joe Burrow over 11.5 yards: -120
- Joe Burrow under 11.5 yards: -110
Receiving
- Cooper Kupp (LA) over 8.5 receptions: +110
- Cooper Kupp under 8.5 receptions: -140
- Cooper Kupp over/under 106.5 yards: -115
- Ja’Marr Chase (CIN) over 5.5 receptions: -155
- Ja’Marr Chase under 5.5 receptions: +120
- Ja’Marr Chase over 80.5 yards: -110
- Ja’Marr Chase under 80.5 yards: -120
- Odell Beckham Jr. (LA) over 5.5 receptions: +115
- Odell Beckham Jr. under 5.5 receptions: -150
- Odell Beckham Jr. over/under 63.5 yards: -115
- Tee Higgins (CIN) over 5.5 receptions: +100
- Tee Higgins under 5.5 receptions: -135
- Tee Higgins over/under 69.5 yards: -115
- Tyler Boyd (CIN) over 4.5 receptions: +130
- Tyler Boyd under 4.5 receptions: -175
- Tyler Boyd over 40.5 yards: -105
- Tyler Boyd under 40.5 yards: -125
Drive Props
- Field goal made on 1st Drive: Yes +475, No -800
- Either team to score TD on their opening drive: Yes +110, No -140
- Length of longest drive: Under 82.5 -120, Over 82.5 +100
- Offensive score on 1st Drive: Yes +150, No -200
- Team to have longest TD drive: Rams -120, Bengals +100
Game Props
- Game tied after 0-0: Yes -120, No -105
- Largest lead of game: Over 14.5 -105, Under 14.5 -125
- Overtime: Yes +950, No -2000
- Safety to be scored: Yes +800, No -1600
- Will team that scores last win?: Yes -225, No +175