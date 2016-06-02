Tony Taylor, NYCFC forward, dishes on soccer, life in NYC

Taylor spoke with amNewYork ahead of NYCFC’s matchup against Real Salt Lake on Thursday night.

Tony Taylor, right, has made five starts for New York City FC this season. Photo Credit: Getty Images

After a knee injury cut short Tony Taylor’s first season with New York City FC in 2015, the 26-year-old forward has made an impact this year.

Taylor has started five games for NYCFC in 2016, including the season-opening victory over the Chicago Fire in which he scored his first MLS goal.

Taylor recently told amNewYork his thoughts on soccer and the city ahead of NYCFC’s matchup against Real Salt Lake on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium.

What is your favorite spot in the city?

Meatpacking District.

How do you like riding the subway?

Subway is nice and easy to use, but I usually take the train and taxis.

What is a typical off-day like for you in the city?

Usually chill, go for lunch, dinner, or a coffee in the city with friends.

What does it mean to you to represent the city?

Very honored and grateful to represent NYC. City [is] full of life, passion and opportunity.

What is your favorite city restaurant?

Victor’s Cafe Cuban restaurant.

What is your favorite off-the-pitch memory of the city?

Doing a city bus tour with my family.

What is your favorite New York team other than New York City FC?

Yankees.

How did you first start playing soccer?

Dad brought me up playing 1-v-1 with him as a kid. My first birthday present was a soccer ball.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

Always remember who you are, don’t let circumstances or other people’s opinions determine your value.

What has been the most memorable moment of your soccer career?

Winning the Portuguese second division and being promoted to first division. Playing in 2009 U20 FIFA World Cup in Egypt.

If you could give advice to fellow soccer players, what would you say?

As pro athletes, so many people, especially kids, look up to us as role models. We have a responsibility to do our best to show others the right way to live. We have a great opportunity to use our gifts to help others.

What are some of your non-soccer hobbies?

Boxing, dancing salsa, playing Latin percussion and playing basketball.

Do you have any gameday rituals?

Prayer, mediation and prehab routine.

What music do you enjoy listening to on gamedays?

 Salsa, samba, hip-hop and Reggaeton.

What is something NYFC fans should know about you that they do not already?

 Just want to let the fans know I appreciate each and every one of them, and when I go to the games and see all the fans and kids coming to support us, I really want to win for them because of the great support they have given us. Our fans deserve the best.