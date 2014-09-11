Tough matchup awaits Jets in Green Bay

Don’t let records mislead entering the Jets (1-0) matchup against the Packers (0-1) on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Jets’ …

Don’t let records mislead entering the Jets (1-0) matchup against the Packers (0-1) on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Jets’ season-opening victory came in a hard-fought home game against presumed basement dwellers the Raiders, while the Packers held their own with the Seahawks for a half in Seattle, where the defending Super Bowl champions have lost just once over the past two seasons including the postseason.

That’s not to say a Week 2 loss should be expected, but the Jets must overcome a few obstacles to get the ‘W.’

Here are three keys to the game.

Stopping Aa-Rod

That’s not a typo. Aaron Rodgers may not have impressed against the vaunted Seahawks secondary a week ago (23-for-33, 189 yards, one touchdown, one interception), but he’s still one of the top three quarterbacks in the league and a former MVP. Getting Dee Milliner back this weekend boosts the Jets’ chances of offering resistance in the passing game, and they’ll need all the help they can get.

Two-back attack

Free-agent addition Chris Johnson played well in his Jets debut (18 touches, 91 yards, one touchdown), yet he was overshadowed teammate Chris Ivory’s 71-yard touchdown run to seal the win against Oakland. Together, the pair combined for 193 yards from scrimmage, and they may make a run at that on Sunday against a Packers defense that surrendered 207 rushing yards to Seattle.

Geno be good

Know that next level of play the Jets have been looking for at quarterback? Well, that’s not exactly what they got last Sunday from Geno Smith. While he was more accurate (23-for-28, 82.1%) than ever since turning pro, a pair of turnovers could have scuffled a victory and likely will against a team as talented as the Packers. Smith has to protect the football better going forward.