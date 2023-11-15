Troy Lesesne out as Red Bulls interim head coach after leading team to playoffs in 2023

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New York Red Bulls head of sport Jochen Schneider announced on Tuesday that the MLS club has parted ways with head coach Troy Lesesne.

“The New York Red Bulls have opted not to renew the contract of Troy Lesesne,” a statement from Schneider read. “We would like to thank Troy for his professionalism while navigating the team through challenging times and we know he has a bright future ahead.”

Amongst organizational moves, the Red Bulls have also parted ways with assistant coach Zach Prince and sporting director and assistant coach Denis Hamlett.

Lesesne was an assistant coach with the club before stepping in in an interim capacity for Gerhard Struber, who was dismissed by the Red Bulls in May after picking up just one win in the first 11 MLS matches of the 2023 season.

While leading New York into the knockout stage of the Leagues Cup, Lesesne helped the Red Bulls stabilize by recording at least one point in 14 of their final 23 games of the MLS regular season, including four wins in their final five matches to sneak into the playoffs.

They defeated Charlotte FC 5-2 in the Eastern Conference Wild Card match before falling to No. 1 seed FC Cincinnati in the first round.

“I’m just extremely grateful for the chance,” Lesesne said after his side was eliminated from the postseason earlier this month. “Denis [Hamlett], Jochen [Schneider], Mario Gomez, Oliver [Mintzlaff], Marc [de Grandpré], had a big decision to make themselves. This is a massive club that has a tremendous history. Someone with my profile, if you don’t look at the details of it, maybe you go to the next candidate. They got to see the work that I did as an assistant coach and what my interaction was with the players, and they were willing to give me an opportunity.

“That’s why I have so much gratitude towards them. I think what you do with gratitude is you try to provide good work, and I think that is what we have done as a collective and I think there is more work to do.”

