Washington Heights resident rediscovers healthy living through NYRR Open Run

While most people spend their Saturday mornings catching up on sleep or unwinding from the work

week, 71-year-old Washington Heights resident Robert Moore can be found at Inwood Hill Park, leading,

and running in weekly New York Road Runners (NYRR) Open Runs.

Since joining the free NYRR community program in 2017, Moore has maintained a near-perfect

attendance record. Like many adults who dabbled in the sport in their youth and lost it over time, he

took an extended break from running in the 2000s and was inspired by a 2016 diagnosis of borderline

diabetes to return.

Almost immediately after the doctor recommended better nutrition and increased exercise, the New

Yorker noticed a flyer on the subway for NYRR Open Run – free, fun weekly community runs and walks

at neighborhood parks across New York City.

At the time, the closest Open Run site to his native Washington Heights was St. Mary’s Park in the Bronx.

With the help of NYRR, Moore helped close the gap for Upper Manhattan residents to launch a new

Open Run location.

On a rainy morning in April 2017, nearly 70 community members braved the conditions to attend the

inaugural Inwood Hill Park Open Run.

Since then, Moore has achieved a rare Open Run double-double, meaning he’s participated in over 100

Open Runs as an athlete and another 100 Open Runs as a volunteer, assisting with check-in, stretches,

and other administrative needs.

“Without Open Run, my weekend feels incomplete. The running community is so special and strong, and

it’s the reason I am where I am today,” said Moore.

He has since dramatically improved his blood sugar, lost over 50 pounds, and continues to set personal

running records for time and pace. He’s run five marathons, including the 2022 TCS New York City

Marathon.

He said his doctor calls him the “poster child” for leading a healthy lifestyle, with Open Run playing a

major role in that journey.

Since NYRR Open Run began in 2015 there have been over 18,000 participants, including new runners,

seasoned athletes, families, and individuals of all ages, backgrounds, abilities, and speeds. Inwood Hill

Park is one of 15 Open Run sites across the five boroughs with an additional park opening in 2023.

“Through NYRR Open Run, we are creating a healthier New York for people of all ages and abilities,” said

Marissa Muñoz, Senior Vice President of Community Impact at NYRR. “We welcome everyone to join us

at their convenience at one of our weekly runs across the five boroughs.”

For more information on the program and to find the closest Open Run to you, visit:

https://www.nyrr.org/openrun.