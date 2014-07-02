Who deserves MLB All-Star Game starting nods

The final day to vote on starters for the MLB All-Star Game is Thursday, but there’s still time to cast …

“In The Heights” tells a story of the Latino neighborhood in upper Manhattan, Washington Heights. Photo Credit: Getty/Kena Betancur

The final day to vote on starters for the MLB All-Star Game is Thursday, but there’s still time to cast ballots for this season’s standouts. Here’s a look at the players amNY feels deserve to start, based solely on their 2014 output. That means no Yankees — apologies to sentimental pick Derek Jeter — or Mets.

(All stats through Tuesday’s games)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CSalvador Perez (KC)

The defensive stud is hitting .284 with 10 homers and just 34 strikeouts.

1B Jose Abreu (CHW)

The rookie is tied for the MLB lead with 26 home runs while hitting .280.

2B Jose Altuve (HOU)

Tough call between he and Ian Kinsler, but his AL best .345 average stands out.

3B Josh

Donaldson (OAK)

He’s no fluke. Fans are noticing the AL’s home run leader among third baseman.

SS Alexei

Ramirez (CHW)

Shortstop isn’t what it used to be in the AL. That said, Ramirez is hitting .294.

OF Mike Trout (LAA)

He’s on his way to another MVP-caliber season: .315/.410/.617, 19 HRs, 10 SB.

OF Jose Bautista (TOR)

This All-Star stalwart continues to hit for power (17 HRs) and average (.304).

OF Michael

Brantley (CLE)

He’s finally realizing his potential, hitting .315 with 12 homers and 54 RBIs.

DH Nelson Cruz (BAL)It’s a pick ’em between Cruz and Edwin Encarnacion. Both have 26 home runs.

NATIONAL LEAGUEC Jonathan

Lucroy (MIL)

A blistering .331 average makes him the pick over powerful Devin Mesoraco.

1B Paul

Goldschmidt (ARI)

It’s a crowded field, but his 3.6 WAR stands out from the pack.

2B Dee Gordon (LAD)

The speedster leads the majors with 40 stolen bases. He’s hitting .296, too.

3B Todd Frazier (CIN)

Former Little League World Series hero leads NL third baseman with 17 homers.

SS Troy

Tulowitzki (COL)

His .353 average leads all of baseball. If that’s not enough, he has 18 homers.

OF Giancarlo

Stanton (MIA)

No-brainer. At 24, he leads NL with 21 homers while hitting .316.

OF Yasiel Puig (LAD)

He’s a bona fide All-Star this season. .312 average, 11 homers, .919 OPS.

OF Andrew

McCutchen (PIT)

Numbers are very similar to Puig, plus he’s stolen a dozen bases.