Yankees 2015 relief pitching preview

New York Yankees pitcher Andrew Miller poses at George Steinbrenner Field during spring training in Tampa, Fla. on Feb. 28, 2015. Photo Credit: Richard Lee

As unpredictable as the rotation appears, the Yankees’ bullpen promises stability, even with manager Joe Girardi’s Friday announcement that the team may use both Dellin Betances and new signing Andrew Miller as closers.

Betances had incredible 2014 numbers (1.40 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 135 strikeouts in 90 innings), though he hasn’t looked good this spring.

His new closing partner Miller was signed in the offseason after a great year of his own (2.02 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 103 strikeouts in 621/3 innings with the Red Sox and Orioles). The lefthander has been much better as a reliever after the Boston stint ended his flagging career as a starter.

Veteran David Carpenter came over in a trade with the Braves. Recent results suggest a fine addition — a 2.63 ERA with Atlanta over the past two seasons.

Lefthander Justin Wilson, acquired from the Pirates in exchange for Francisco Cervelli, should be another solid option against righties.

Esmil Rogers will serve as the long man out of the pen.