Yankees finish 7-game homestand with win over Athletics

The Yankees bats lifted New York to another come-from-behind win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday after a rough start for Jamison Taillon.

New York scored three runs in the third inning to erase a 3-2 deficit and pull ahead for the first time in the game. They defeated the A’s 5-3 in front of a crowd of 39,647 in the Bronx.

It was Giancarlo Stanton’s 19th home run of the season that did the trick for the Bombers, who reached 57 homers in the month which broke the MLB record for home runs by a single team in June.

“Obviously them coming out and putting together some good at-bats and getting the three spot there early and (Aaron) Judge answering right back right away to keep it right there,” Boone said about the effort. “Just a great at-bat from Giancarlo. Spoiled some pitches, got deep in the count and got what he was looking for. … It’s big.

“We talked about a lot of different ways (to win), today we leaned on our big boys.”

The matinee game at Yankee Stadium wrapped up a seven-game homestand that saw the Yankees go 5-2 and complete the series sweep of the A’s. The Yanks will now embark on a 10-game road trip that will take them through Houston, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Boston.

Down by a run in the third DJ LeMahieu singled to center field and Aaron Judge walked on five pitches. After Josh Donaldson flew out to left, Stanton got a hold of a 2-2 changeup that went 391 feet into the right-field stands to put the Yankees up 5-3.

“We find a way to figure it out every night,” Stanton said. “Some new obstacle every day. Whereas sometimes great teams they lose their fight. If you jump ahead early and they come back then it’s kind of like a lull, where we’re just like pushing the envelope boom, boom, boom until the game is over. Winning all different type of ways, so it’s pretty cool to be a part of.”

It helped Taillon recover after giving up three runs in the first inning. The Yankees starter went five innings and struck out five, while allowing three runs on seven hits. Taillon allowed four hits to Oakland’s first seven batters of the game, but held the A’s to just three hits the rest of the way.

He worked his way out of a jam in the second inning when the A’s loaded the bases with just one out. Taillon struck out Ramon Laureano and Stephen Vogt to end the inning without giving up a run.

“I think in the back of my mind my delivery felt good today. I thought the stuff was still good and I just had to just sharpen up the command a little bit,” Taillon said about getting control of the game after the first. “Maybe that was a little bit of a relief in the back of my mind knowing that if I just limit the damage here I should be able to salvage this. And keep our team in the game. I think one out, bases loaded I struck out the two guys in a row, that sparked a sense of urgency for me.

“I thought the stuff ticked up from there on.”

Lucas Luetge pitched two innings in relief and Miguel Castro came into the game in the eighth inning. Clay Holmes closed things out in the ninth by getting the side to go down in order.

The Athletics originally jumped to the early lead after Stephen Piscotty hit an RBI double to score two runs in the bottom of the first. Seth Brown and Laureano each reached base prior to that to set up the scoring play.

Piscotty was able to score when Elvis Andrus hit an RBI single on the first pitch of his at-bat.

New York answered back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to pull within one. LeMahieu singled to start things off and Judge sent the ball 429 into the left-field stands for his 29th home run of the year.