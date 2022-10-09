Yankees turn to Gerrit Cole for Game 1 start vs. Guardians

Aaron Boone has his starting rotation for the Yankees’ upcoming American League Division Series with the Cleveland Guardians, and shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Gerrit Cole will get the ball for Game 1, breakout star Nestor Cortes will be on the hill for Game 2 and in Game 3 the Bombers will turn to Luis Severino. Boone had been suggesting that Cole would be the Game 1 starter prior to Sunday’s workout at Yankee Stadium, but it marked the first time the Yankees skipper said it definitively.

“This is one of the areas with our club I’m really excited about heading into the postseason,” Boone said talking about the rotation. “I feel like all three of those guys, and then some if you want to throw (Jameson Taillon) and Domingo (German) in the mix, we can go match up with other team’s pitchers. I feel like this is the best way to line it up as we embark on our goal to win the championship.”

There had been some debate as the season came to a close over who should get the start for the postseason. Cole has been the Yankees ace despite some issues of late, but Cortes had made a strong case all season for getting the Game 1 nod.

Even Luis Severino’s recent play since returning from an injured list stint had put him in the conversation to be the series-opening starter. Neither Boone nor general manager Brian Cashman would say how much consideration went into someone other than Cole as the Game 1 starter.

“I think the one thing I can represent is that there is a lot of thought and conversation that goes into every decision (Boone) makes,” Cashman said. “I can tell you a lot of thought went into it irregardless of who to go with one, who should go two. who should go three. He’s got his reasons on it, but I feel really good about our starting rotation.”

For the time being it appeared that Boone will stick with the three-man rotation going forward. Boone said that he was leaning towards that, but a final decision had yet to be made.

Part of that decision will be based on Taillon and how they utilize him as well. The New York manager said Taillon could be used significantly out of the bullpen in the series with the Guardians.

“The way it lines up, I lean a little bit more towards the three-man,” Boon said.