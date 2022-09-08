When it comes to some of the most valuable professional sports teams in the world, it should come as no surprise that several of New York’s big league clubs are on that list. The Yankees, Giants, Knicks, Jets and Brooklyn Nets all cracked Forbes top 50 most valuable franchises in the world.

The Yankees and Giants tied for fourth on the annual Forbes list at $6 billion. The Yankees have seen 62% change in their value over the past five years, according to the data, while the Giants have seen an 82% change in that time frame.

While neither team has won a championship in that time frame, the two franchises have remained one of the most recognizable brands. The Yankees have also benefited from having one of baseball’s biggest stars on the roster in Aaron Judge, who is closing in on Roger Maris’ 1961 home run record.

The Knicks, one of the NBA’s premiere franchises, were ranked sixth by Forbes with a value of $5.8 billion and was the highest valued team in The Association. Only seven NBA franchises cracked the top 50 and the second highest valued club was the Golden State Warriors.

The New York Jets and Brooklyn Nets rounded out the teams from the Big Apple that made the top 50. The Jets are worth $5.6 billion, which put them at 11th on the list, and the Nets were valued at $3.2 billion, putting them 48th.

While they did not crack the top 50, the Rangers were the most valuable hockey team at $2 billion and the Mets were listed to be worth $2.72 billion. Only seven MLB clubs made it on the Forbes list this year and the outlet has seen fewer and fewer baseball teams among the top 50.

Oppositely, the NFL is sure to be very happy with the data that Forbes compiled. Among the 50 teams on the list, 30 were NFL teams with a total value of $136.82 million.

