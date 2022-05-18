Yankees cut prospect Jake Sanford after he stole equipment, scammed fans: Report

The Yankees have released outfield prospect Jake Sanford, their 2019 third-round draft pick, after he allegedly stole his teammates’ equipment to sell online and scammed fans with autographed merchandise he never delivered.

Brendan Kuty of NJ.com first reported the strange development on Wednesday, nearly one week after the team released him without explanation.

According to the report, Sanford would collect his teammates’ bats, helmets, jerseys and more in an effort to sell them for profit online. He even “repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment.”

Sometimes, he would swipe the paraphernalia out of their lockers without asking, the report claims.

In addition to that bizarre behavior, the 24-year-old Canadian allegedly took money from fans, which was ostensibly in exchange for autographed items, but never delivered on his end of the bargain, the report says.

The Yankees have declined to comment on the situation, and Sanford has deleted his social media accounts after the allegations surfaced.

MLB officials are “aware of the allegations,” according to the story.

The Western Kentucky University prospect signed a contract with the Bronx Bombers following the 2019 MLB Draft, and “was awarded a $597,500 signing bonus.”

The alleged scammer played the 2021 season as a member of the Low-A Tampa Tarpons, as well as with the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades. In 390 at bats on the year, Stanton recorded a .285/.356/.467 stat line, while securing 111 hits, 16 home runs and 61 RBIs. He began this year as a member of the Yankees’ Florida Complex League.

One fan quoted in the NJ.com report, Shane Ronan, claimed he had agreed to pay $75 dollars for gloves signed by Sanford, but said “he ghosted me” — stringing the fan along for weeks, without ever delivering the goods.

Another alleged victim claimed he paid $600 dollars for merchandise, but 2.5 months had elapsed and Stanton, the “biggest scum in MiLB history,” never sent the memorabilia.

Stanton could not immediately be reached for comment on the allegations.