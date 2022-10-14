Yankees keeping their eyes on Astros-Mariners series during ALDS

Aaron Boone had the pick of the litter of what he had wanted to watch on Thursday after the Yankees Game 2 matchup with the Cleveland Guardians was postponed due to rain.

To no one’s surprise, the Yankees skipper had Game 2 of the Houston Astros series with the Seattle Mariners on the television at home. While the Yankees are squarely focused on their current American League Division Series with Guardians it hasn’t stopped them from keeping an eye on what else has been going on around the rest of the league.

Especially, with one of those teams potentially being an opponent should New York mak it out of the ALDS.

“Of course. Yeah, I mean, I watched pretty much that whole game actually,” Boone said ahead of Game 2 on Friday. “Switching between casually and intently. But good baseball game and two really good teams going at it and obviously Yordan (Álvarez) has wrecked things both days for the Mariners. But that’s two very good teams going at it right now.”

New York held a 1-0 lead going into Game 2 on Friday afternoon and could head to Cleveland with the chance to close out the series on Saturday night. The Astros have taken the first two games of their series with Alvarez, who as Boone noted, has broken the hearts of Mariners fans for two straight games.

For the bombers in the clubhouse, they too have been watching, but pitcher Jameson Taillon said that it wasn’t necessarily that they were keeping an eye on the series.

“I don’t know if guys are necessarily sitting around watching and talking about it, but I think everyone is watching it,” Taillon said. “Yesterday, rained out, I didn’t have anything going on and I watched the game. Just as a fan of baseball, I was really watching. Guys aren’t really talking about it, but everyone is keeping up with what’s going on for sure.”

The Yankees have seen both Seattle and Houston in the postseason in the past, but it would be more than two decades since New York and Seattle have met in the postseason. The Astros, of course, have had the Yankees’ number in the postseason eliminating them in 2015, 2017 and 2019.