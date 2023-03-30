Quantcast
Yankees

Yankees lineup, starting rotation projections ahead of Opening Day 2023

New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu (26) looks on as Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates with Aaron Judge after Rizzo hit a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in New York.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

One of the most evergreen sayings in sports: The Yankees will be in contention for the American League crown.

At least that’s the consensus once again heading into 2023 despite there being some major question marks in the lineup — particularly at third base and the outfield — and injuries galore in the pitching staff.

Regardless, we take a look at the 2023 Yanks heading into Opening Day, which will most certainly not be the same by season’s end… or in a month.

The lineup and rotation order was projected by our Yankees beat writer, Christian Arnold.

2023 Yankees lineup, projected stats

2023 starting rotation, projected stats

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

