Yankees’ Luis Severino suffers lat Strain, could start year on IL

The Yankees’ injuries to their pitching staff continue to pile up, this time it’s Luis Severino.

Just a week before Opening Day in the Bronx, manager Aaron Boone announced that Severino was diagnosed with a low-grade lat strain and would likely begin the year on the injured list. He will not throw for five to seven days and suffered the injury while working out after his start on Tuesday, which had been the best of his spring striking out nine in four innings.

The issue is one that plagued Severino last year and caused him to miss two months of the season. Severino was expected to pitch on Sunday and that would have been his final spring training start before the season began on Thursday.

Severino had a 9.00 ERA this spring and allowed 15 runs.

The injury has once again thrown the Yankees’ pitching rotation into flux. Clark Schmidt is now expected to get the start for the second game of the year against the Giants now on April 1.

The Yankees’ skipper also mentioned that Jhony Brito could be in the mix for the fifth and final spot in the rotation due to the issue with Severino. Max Goodman from NJ.com also reported that Boone could fill those starts with arms from the bullpen.