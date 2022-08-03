Yannkees Aaron Boone on Vin Scully: ‘His kindness jumped out at you, resonated with you’

The Yankees held a moment of silence before the first pitch of Wednesday’s game at Yankee Stadium in honor of Vin Scully, who had passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday. It was a scene that was sure to play out the same at ballparks across the country in honor of a man who was revered as much for his broadcasting skills as he was for the type of person he was away from the microphone.

For many Scully was the voice of baseball and for 67 years he was the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, making him the longest-tenured broadcaster for a single team in pro sports history. The Yankees had just wrapped up an 8-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners when news broke of Scully’s passing.

“What a great baseball broadcaster, amazing for the game,” Anthony Rizzo said after hearing the news on Tuesday. “Did get a chance to meet him. Played against the Dodgers a lot. Love just hearing him talk, it’s just so soothing. The way he would tell stories about a game and paint pictures was something else. He’ll definitely be missed.”

The passing of the famed broadcaster was met with sadness throughout the baseball and sporting world ranging from teams across MLB to legends like Ozzie Smith. And Scully’s ability held a special appreciation for Yankees skipper Aaron Boone.

Boon described himself as someone who had a romantic relationship with baseball on the radio. He said that he grew up listening to broadcasters painting the picture of the game over the radio and Boone got the chance himself during his own stint calling games over the airwaves.

But there was no one who did it better than Scully, Boone said

“Obviously a giant in all sports broadcasting,” Boone said. “I think anyone who had the pleasure of coming across him, meeting hm, which I was fortunate enough to do many times. His kindness jumped out at you, resonated with you and stuck with you. That’s what I’ll remember. Obviously a sad day on fronts, but more an opportunity to celebrate a great man and a giant in sports.”