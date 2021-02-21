'You feel the leader in there': Luis Rojas excited as Francisco Lindor arrives at Mets spring training | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Just a part of Luis Rojas and Mets fans’ dreams became a reality on Sunday as newly-acquired superstar shortstop, Francisco Lindor, arrived at team facilities in Port St. Lucie for spring training — offering a first glimpse of the four-time All-Star in blue and orange.

“He showed up today,” Rojas confirmed. “Position players were doing their physical, they finished, and they got clearance to go out on the field and do some light work.

“It’s just great to see him in the uniform.”

Lindor turned out to be the headlining acquisition of the Mets’ busy offseason — and one of the blockbuster trades across all of baseball — as he and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco were sent to Queens by the Cleveland Indians for a package of Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, Josh Wolf, and Isaiah Greene.

“I’ve seen a bunch of pictures out there of him in the uniform but to actually see him out there wearing the uniform is very exciting,” Rojas said with a smirk. “Great personality, smiling of course. Looking forward to seeing him with the full squad [Monday].”

The 27-year-old is considered by many to be one of the very best shortstops in baseball, adding another superstar piece to a core that already features ace Jacob deGrom, slugging first baseman Pete Alonso, supported by the likes of All-Stars Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil.

He’s experienced much more success than the Mets have in recent years, winning an American League pennant and making the postseason four times since 2016. The Mets have made the postseason four times since 2000.

It’s that recent experience, along with that starring skillset that has Rojas believing the Mets have their next great leader firmly in their ranks.

“You feel the leader in there, you feel the experience, which is great,” Rojas said. “He brings a lot to the table and I’m learning that. He likes to get involved, where we need to get better, and we’ve had those conversations already.

“This experience of being a great teammate or having teamwork at the highest level, I think that’s what he’s bringing here as well. Along with all the incredible tools… All those highlights of what he’s done… that value, that winning culture, that’s experience he can bring here.”