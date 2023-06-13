Red Bulls name Zach Prince as assistant coach

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The New York Red Bulls announced on Tuesday that they have appointed Zach Prince as an assistant coach to serve under manager Troy Lesesne, who was hired just last month after Gerhard Struber’s departure.

Prince had worked with Lesesne during their time together at New Mexico United of the USL Championship, where they held the same positions. Upon Lesesne’s departure in 2021, Prince took over as manager where he went 25-19-22 and helped New Mexico qualify for the USL Championship playoffs in 2022. During that season, the club posted their highest points total, goals scored, and highest goal differential in club history.

“Zach is someone that I’m very close with and we have a good understanding how one another work,” Lesesne said. “He helped me build New Mexico United from the very beginning in 2018. The experience and success he’s had as a head coach since I left is only going to strengthen our staff here in New York. I’m very excited to have the opportunity to work with a coach of his ability once again.”

Prince joins a Red Bulls side that is looking to turn things around after a miserable start to the 2023 campaign. Since going 1W-4L-6D out of the gate — and prompting the exit of Struber — New York won three and lost three after Lesesne took over.

“I would like to thank New York Red Bulls and Troy for this opportunity,” Prince said. “I’m thrilled to join such a hardworking and decisive club and I cannot wait to get started.”

