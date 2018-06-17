LATEST PAPER
1 Bronx Pride March: Advocates parade through the streets

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
About 75 people turned out for the 1 Bronx Pride March and Festival on Sunday, from 161st and Grand Concourse to a street fair on Third Avenue.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is running against Rep. Joe Crowley in next week's primary election, joins members of the LGBTQ community during the Bronx Pride March.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Yorlenni Sanchez, of the Dominican Republic, walks with members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters during the Bronx Pride March.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters take part in the Bronx Pride March.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters take part in the Bronx Pride March.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters take part in the Bronx Pride March.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Manhattan resident Gustavo Morales, who grew up in the Bronx, joins members of the LGBTQ community during the Bronx Pride March.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Yorlenni Sanchez, center left, of the Dominican Republic, dances with a woman selling shaved ice as members of the LGBTQ community walk along 161st Street during the Bronx Pride March.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters cheer as a motorist honks his horn during the Bronx Pride March.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters take part in the Bronx Pride March.

