Things to Do 1 Bronx Pride March: Advocates parade through the streets By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com June 17, 2018 1:12 PM About 75 people turned out for the 1 Bronx Pride March and Festival on Sunday, from 161st and Grand Concourse to a street fair on Third Avenue. Take a look at photos of this year's revelers. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is running against Rep. Joe Crowley in next week's primary election, joins members of the LGBTQ community during the Bronx Pride March. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Yorlenni Sanchez, of the Dominican Republic, walks with members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters during the Bronx Pride March. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters take part in the Bronx Pride March. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters take part in the Bronx Pride March. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters take part in the Bronx Pride March. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Manhattan resident Gustavo Morales, who grew up in the Bronx, joins members of the LGBTQ community during the Bronx Pride March. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Yorlenni Sanchez, center left, of the Dominican Republic, dances with a woman selling shaved ice as members of the LGBTQ community walk along 161st Street during the Bronx Pride March. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters cheer as a motorist honks his horn during the Bronx Pride March. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters take part in the Bronx Pride March.