About 75 people turned out for the 1 Bronx Pride March and Festival on Sunday, from 161st and Grand Concourse to a street fair on Third Avenue.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is running against Rep. Joe Crowley in next week's primary election, joins members of the LGBTQ community during the Bronx Pride March.

Yorlenni Sanchez, of the Dominican Republic, walks with members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters during the Bronx Pride March.

Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters take part in the Bronx Pride March.

Manhattan resident Gustavo Morales, who grew up in the Bronx, joins members of the LGBTQ community during the Bronx Pride March.

Yorlenni Sanchez, center left, of the Dominican Republic, dances with a woman selling shaved ice as members of the LGBTQ community walk along 161st Street during the Bronx Pride March.

Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters cheer as a motorist honks his horn during the Bronx Pride March.