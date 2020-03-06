10 things to do this weekend, including a chocolate & booze festival and a chance to meet the Undertaker

The first full weekend of March features plenty of amazing activities all over New York City, from a meet-and-greet with a pro wrestling icon, to a festival featuring some of the best chocolate, wine and whiskey around, and so much more.

Here’s some ideas to get you started:

Friday

On Air Fest

This weekend-long event brings some of the most noted broadcasters and story tellers to Wythe Hotel, located at 80 Wythe Avenue in Brooklyn. Prices vary. HELLO@WYTHEHOTEL.COM

Sounds of The City

Enjoy an open bar and free entry to Taj II Lounge at 48 West 21st Street for an all night long party that starts at 11 p.m. 212-620-3033

Saturday

Pastry Town

Industry City will be hosting this event of pastries, beer, wrestling (yes, you read that right) and complete mayhem starting at 11 a.m. Prices vary, contact festivals@otherhalfbrewing.com

Chocolate, Wine, and Whiskey Festival

The Brooklyn Expo Center at 72 Noble Street will be hosting this 21+ event which is the holy trinity of a good time for many starting at noon. (718) 775-3315

Meet The Undertaker

The LaGuardia Plaza Hotel at 104-04 Ditmars Boulevard will be hosting this legend of the WWE for a meet and greet with die hard Undertaker fans at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. $199, 718-457-6300

HOLI IN THE CITY – NYC’s Biggest Festival of Colors Party

Get painted just about anyway that you’d like at Stage 48 at 605 West 48th Street with this vibrant party starting at noon. Prices vary, 212-957-1800

Winter Play: NYC Game Expo

The Microsoft store at 11 Times Square will be offering a free sneak peak into some of the latest video games being developed, starting at noon. 212-824-3100

Free admission to a party on the Ravel Rooftop

This Queens rooftop hotel is offering a chance to party at Penthouse 808 next to the 59th Street Bridge for free until 1 a.m. Head to 8-08 Queens Plaza South for all the fun. 718-289-6118

A play about Celino and Barnes

Those injury attorneys that have apparently suffered a harsh breakup will be the focus of a new play “Celino V. Barnes” debuting at The Bell House on 149 7th Street in Brooklyn. 21+ Doors open at 7 p.m. $12-15. 718-643-6510

Sunday

AerieREAL Summit

This celebration of international women’s day at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge at 60 Furman Street in Brooklyn will feature a day of female role models and inspiration, starting at 11 a.m. $25, 347-696-2500