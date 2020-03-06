10 things to do this weekend, including a chocolate & booze festival and a chance to meet the Undertaker

The first full weekend of March features plenty of amazing activities all over New York City, from a meet-and-greet with a pro wrestling icon, to a festival featuring some of the best chocolate, wine and whiskey around, and so much more.
Here’s some ideas to get you started:
Friday
On Air Fest
This weekend-long event brings some of the most noted broadcasters and story tellers to Wythe Hotel, located at 80 Wythe Avenue in Brooklyn. Prices vary. HELLO@WYTHEHOTEL.COM
Sounds of The City
Enjoy an open bar and free entry to Taj II Lounge at 48 West 21st Street for an all night long party that starts at 11 p.m. 212-620-3033
Saturday
Pastry Town
Industry City will be hosting this event of pastries, beer, wrestling (yes, you read that right) and complete mayhem starting at 11 a.m. Prices vary, contact festivals@otherhalfbrewing.com
Chocolate, Wine, and Whiskey Festival
View this post on Instagram
The Brooklyn Expo Center at 72 Noble Street will be hosting this 21+ event which is the holy trinity of a good time for many starting at noon. (718) 775-3315
Meet The Undertaker
The LaGuardia Plaza Hotel at 104-04 Ditmars Boulevard will be hosting this legend of the WWE for a meet and greet with die hard Undertaker fans at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. $199, 718-457-6300
HOLI IN THE CITY – NYC’s Biggest Festival of Colors Party
Get painted just about anyway that you’d like at Stage 48 at 605 West 48th Street with this vibrant party starting at noon. Prices vary, 212-957-1800
Winter Play: NYC Game Expo
The Microsoft store at 11 Times Square will be offering a free sneak peak into some of the latest video games being developed, starting at noon. 212-824-3100
Free admission to a party on the Ravel Rooftop
View this post on Instagram
This Queens rooftop hotel is offering a chance to party at Penthouse 808 next to the 59th Street Bridge for free until 1 a.m. Head to 8-08 Queens Plaza South for all the fun. 718-289-6118
A play about Celino and Barnes
Those injury attorneys that have apparently suffered a harsh breakup will be the focus of a new play “Celino V. Barnes” debuting at The Bell House on 149 7th Street in Brooklyn. 21+ Doors open at 7 p.m. $12-15. 718-643-6510
Sunday
AerieREAL Summit
This celebration of international women’s day at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge at 60 Furman Street in Brooklyn will feature a day of female role models and inspiration, starting at 11 a.m. $25, 347-696-2500