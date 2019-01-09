Now you can become an expert on the king of pop art — Andy Warhol.

The Whitney Museum is offering a four-week master class on the icon, covering his work, his influence and his social life, this month.

There are three sessions:

(Jan. 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13) from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays (Jan. 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13) from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

(Jan. 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays (Jan. 24, 31, Feb. 7, 14) from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Taught by Josh Lubin-Levy, a fellow at the Whitney and faculty member at Wesleyan University and The New School, the course syllabus includes examining Warhol's work across media including films, photos and multimedia performance; the connections between his work and his peers' work; how his work is relevant to artists today; his use of commercialism and celebrity culture in his art; his friendships and partnerships with people in different industries; his political commitments and critiques.

“Warhol has had an outsized influence on contemporary art because he was a sponge who found inspiration everywhere and created new possibilities for what an artist could do. The course will look closely at some of his iconic works as well as works that the Whitney exhibition has brought to light, giving participants a unique, behind-the-scenes opportunity to consider Warhol’s art and how relevant it remains to us today," Lubin-Levy said.

The learning series is part of The Whitney's mammoth exhibit on the artist — “Andy Warhol: From A to B and Back Again." The collection is the first comprehensive survey by a U.S. museum of his work in 30 years. There are more than 350 works on display, including films, privately held erotic sketches and portraits of musicians, athletes, socialites and more.