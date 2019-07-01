Shoot the moon. That’s what “Apollo’s Muse” — a photo-driven exhibition launching Wednesday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art marking the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing on July 20, 1969 — is all about.

Subtitled “The Moon in the Age of Photography,” the show, running through Sept. 22, features more than 170 photographs, including the iconic snap of Buzz Aldrin by fellow Apollo astronaut Neil Armstrong, which shows the lunar surface in a mirror-faced space helmet.

“The Apollo 11 moon landing was a major event in human history, one that has changed the way we think about our place in the cosmos,” Mia Fineman, exhibit curator, tells amNewYork. “Photography, in both a scientific and artistic way, was an important part of this whole landmark journey.”

Fineman was 3 when her parents plopped her down in front of their television set to witness “one giant leap for mankind.” They were among a half a billion people around the world who watched as images of American astronauts on the moon beamed 238,900 miles back to earth a half-century ago.

But centuries before that, Earth’s natural satellite had already captivated people’s curiosity and fascination. The Met exhibit “traces back that history,” explains Met director Max Hollein, who describes the moon as a “nearly universal source of fascination and inspiration.”

Oscar-winner and acknowledged space geek Tom Hanks echoes that sentiment in his introduction to the book accompanying “Apollo’s Muse.” “From the earliest days of human history, no matter where our kind was scattered, the moon was a mystery,” writes the “Apollo 13” star. “Was that a face looking down on us? Did the gods live there? Or a big rabbit? Or a divine woman? Maybe a race of cricket-men?”

Photography has helped answer those questions. “As soon as photography was invented, the moon was a target and focus,” according to Fineman.

While photos make up the bulk of the show, there’s an array of drawings, paintings, film clips, astronomical instruments and NASA cameras. Across the show’s five galleries, there’s something for everyone.

Photography fans will savor two newly discovered lunar daguerreotypes from the 1840s, which, says Fineman, are believed to be the earliest photographs of the moon in existence. Works by 19th-century lunar photography pioneers Warren De La Rue, Lewis Morris Rutherfurd and John Adams Whipple are also on view.

Science aficionados will appreciate a book of lunar etchings by Galileo published in 1610 that helped give birth to selenography, the science of the moon’s surface.

Sci-fi geeks will be over-the-moon for lunar-centric cinematic excerpts which, beyond their kitschy qualities, offer reminders of the overlap between art and science. Perch on a bench and check out clips of Georges Méliès 1902 classic “A Trip to the Moon,” Fritz Lang’s 1929 “Woman in the Moon” and Irving Pichel’s 1950 “Destination Moon.”

A 1968 mini dress, made of paper and printed with NASA rocket ships on the front and back shows how space had blasted its way into the fashion of the times. Created by Harry Gordon, the mod frock is part of a series of disposable poster dresses that could be cut at the seams and hung on the wall.

For an “eagle has landed” flashback, a vintage television console plays CBS News television coverage — actual footage and simulation. The look of excitement seen on the face of anchor Walter Cronkite is the real deal.

“It’s a truly dramatic moment,” says Fineman. “But as a 3-year-old, I didn’t appreciate that things like this didn’t happen all the time.”

Fifty years later, Hanks wonders: “Who will attempt the next lunar landing with its so-very-slim margin for error? Who is going to go where no woman has gone before?”