amNewYork’s annual Best Of guide celebrates the most on-trend parts of New York City, from the classics that have shaped the city’s identity, like the City Opera's gift shop and Moscot, to the classics in the making, like Fishs Eddy and Stationery by My Darlin'.
Here’s a look at our picks for the classics – and new classics – in retail.
City Opera Thrift Shop (classic)
Moscot (classic)
Fishs Eddy (classic)
ADVERTISEMENT
Books of Wonder (classic)
Patel Brothers (classic)
Books Are Magic (new classic)
Beer Fridge (new classic)
Canal Street Market (new classic)
ADVERTISEMENT