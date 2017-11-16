amNewYork’s annual Best Of guide celebrates the most on-trend parts of New York City, from the classics that have shaped the city’s identity, like the City Opera's gift shop and Moscot, to the classics in the making, like Fishs Eddy and Stationery by My Darlin'.

Here’s a look at our picks for the classics – and new classics – in retail.

City Opera Thrift Shop (classic)

Best thrift shop with a cause: There are several ways you might get drawn into this thrift shop. It might be the alluring window displays that rival any department store's. Or it could be its mission: for more than 35 years, the store has helped support the New York City Opera. And of course, there's the hunt; from vintage furniture to designer fashion, your next big find could be waiting inside. (222 E. 23rd St., cityoperathriftshop.com)

(Credit: Linda Rosier)

Moscot (classic)

Best place for vintage-looking eyewear: Dating to 1915, Moscot has been making eyewear for New Yorkers for more than a century, and has been a favorite of some famous folks, including Truman Capote, Andy Warhol and Jeff Goldblum. There are four locations around the city, and you can get an eye exam there as well. (Multiple locations, moscot.com)

(Credit: Moscot)

Fishs Eddy (classic)

Best place to get spiffy dinnerware: Your dinner parties will never be the same after a visit to Fishs Eddy, a fun store featuring all sorts of quirky and unique dinnerware, glasses and the like. From mugs with portraits of American politicians to dinner plays with a circular image of the New York City skyline, there's something for every décor. (889 Broadway, fishseddy.com)

(Credit: Fishs Eddy)

Books of Wonder (classic)

Best place to grab a book for the kids: This Chelsea bookstore, specializing in children's books, is a literary institution. Now it is twice as good, with a second store that opened on the Upper West Side in September. There's a vast collection of picture books and YA novels, not to mention an impressive offering of rare childrens books: For instance, if you're in dire need of a first edition of Where the Wild Things Are, it'll run you $22,500. (Multiple locations, booksofwonder.com)

(Credit: Linda Rosier)

Patel Brothers (classic)

Best grocery market selection: A palace of South Asian groceries, kitchen utensils and more, Patel Brothers has operated in Jackson Heights since 1984. The supermarket, which has locations across the country, serves all who come for its spice wall, bulk food items and subcontinental sweets, as well as international toiletries and beauty items. (37-27 74th St., Jackson Heights, patelbros.com)

(Credit: Patel Brothers)

Books Are Magic (new classic)

Best neighborhood bookstore: Cobble Hill gained this instant classic not long after losing BookCourt, beloved in the Brooklyn neighborhood for decades. Opened by a local husband-and-wife author duo in the spring, their endeavor to create “the friendliest bookstore in Brooklyn” is already proving a success. Providing homey reading spaces that also serve its rich event calendar, this indie store’s heart feels wise beyond its less-than-a-year existence. (225 Smith St., Cobble Hill, booksaremagic.net)

(Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

Beer Fridge (new classic)

Best specialty shop: This tiny beer store is in a New York state of mind: Many of the craft brews on hand are made locally. Even the most obsessive Untappd users may discover something they’ve never heard of. And if you don’t know IPAs from stouts, it hosts events and tastings, too. (41 Essex St., beerfridgenyc.com)

(Credit: Steven Sunshine)

Canal Street Market (new classic)

Best mall upgrade: Feed your fashion habit with the likes of Brooklyn-born Greats sneakers, organic clothing brand SiiZU and interior design items at American Design Club before refueling at the food hall vendors. Ramen at Kuro-Obi, bubble tea at Boba Guys and Davey’s Ice Cream are faves. (265 Canal St., 646-694-1655, canalstreet.market)

(Credit: MATTHEW JOHNSON)

Pottery Barn Flatiron flagship (new classic)

Best for decorating your apartment: From humble beginnings in Chelsea, where its first location opened in 1949, Pottery Barn has since become a quintessential home goods store. In its giant Flatiron District flagship, unique offerings include vintage finds sourced from markets and artworks created in collaboration with Women Who Draw. In homage to PB’s origins, NYC artists such as Lauren Tamaki and Lisk Feng have created cityscapes, available as prints and tea towels. (12 W. 20th St., potterybarn.com)

(Credit: OLEG MARCH)

Good Goods (new classic)

Best curation: In a bid to catch the eye of SoHo shoppers as they dart among the high-end stores of the neighborhood, independent designers have banded together in this collaborative retail space. Stationery by My Darlin’, New Market Goods fashion and Palermo Body skincare are just a few of the merchants presenting some of the best the city has to offer in home goods, footwear and jewelry. It’s an ideal local shopping destination — especially for holiday gifts. (121 Prince St., goodgoods.market)

(Credit: Alyssa Blumstein)