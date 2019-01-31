From Harlem to Brooklyn, find live performances, art exhibits, comedy shows, talks and more to celebrate Black History Month.

FEB. 2

Target First Saturday

The Brooklyn Museum’s celebration of Black History Month coincidences with the culmination of the exhibit “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power.” The celebration includes free live music, poetry readings, artist talks, films, tours, and arts and crafts. 5-10 p.m., free admission but some events may require tickets; 200 Eastern Pkwy., Prospect Heights, brooklynmuseum.org

FEB. 10

Black History Month Trolley Tour

Hop on the heated Woodlawn Conservancy Trolley to visit the gravesites of Madam C.J. Walker, W.C. Handy, Duke Ellington, Miles David, and more. 1:45-4 p.m., $20 members and $25 non-members; Woodlawn Cemetery, Jerome and Bainbridge avenues, Bronx, thewoodlawncemetery.org

FEB. 11

Black-Owned Businesses: A History of Enterprise and Community in Brooklyn

Join the Brooklyn Historical Society for a talk about the legacy of Black-owned businesses that serve black communities in Brooklyn presented along with the exhibit “The Business of Brooklyn.” Speakers include historian Jason Bartlett and Black-Owned Brooklyn editor-in-chief Cynthia Gordy Giwa. TD Bank will host a reception at 5:15 p.m. 6:30-8 p.m., members free and $5 non-members; 128 Pierrepont St., Brooklyn Heights, tickets at eventbrite.com

FEB. 19

Jackie Robinson Family Day

Families are invited to the Museum of the City of New York to learn about Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in Major League baseball. Attendees can make a paper baseball to take with them. The event is part of the exhibit “In the Dugout with Jackie Robinson: An Intimate Portrait of a Baseball Legend,” which features some 30 photos of Jackie Robinson, which runs through Sept. 15. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free with museum admission; 1220 Fifth Ave., mcny.org

FEB. 23

The Search for Freedom in Queens

Visit the Bowne House, the oldest house in Queens, to learn about the Bowne and Parsons families’ work with the Underground Railroad. There will be craft activities for children. 1-4 p.m., $5 for adults and $5 for kids participating in craft activities; 37-01 Bowne St., Flushing, bownehouse.org

Black in Brooklyn

Learn about prominent black residents at Green-Wood Cemetery, including artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and Susan Smith McKinney Steward, the first black female doctor in New York. The tour will be led by historian Jeff Richman. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., $15 for members and $20 for non-members; 500 25th St., Greenwood Heights, green-wood.com

ON-GOING

Black History Month Celebrations at The Apollo

The Apollo Theater, which celebrates 85 years in Harlem, will host entertainment throughout February, beginning with a comedy show on Feb. 7 and concluding with a live performance by Kamasi Washington and his 10-piece band, The Next Step, on Feb. 23. 8 p.m., starting at $48.50; 253 W. 125th St., apollotheater.org

United Nations tours

Take a special tour of the Ark of Return and the victims of slavery exhibit at the United Nations throughout February. Attendees will also visit the General Assembly Hall and Security Council Chamber. Tours leave at 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting from $22; E. 45th Street and 1st Avenue, visit.un.org/content/tour-1

Birthplace of Hip Hop Tour

Take a tour of the historic hip-hop sites in the Bronx and Harlem with stops at The Apollo Theater, the Graffiti Wall of Fame and famous murals. The four-hour tour includes lunch. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m., $75; hushtours.com