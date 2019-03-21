Get your literary fix this spring. From bookstores to Broadway venues, here are the top author events happening in NYC this season.

Bryan Washington

This Houston-based author discusses “Lot,” his wonderful debut short story collection, with New Yorker staff writer Jia Tolentino. March 27, 7:30 p.m., FREE; Books Are Magic, 225 Smith St., Cobble Hill, booksaremagic.net

Hala Alyan and Ilya Kaminsky

Two powerful poets read from recent works: Alyan’s panoramic collection “The Twenty-Ninth Year” and Kaminsky’s shattering and genre-defying “Deaf Republic.” April 4, 8 p.m., $15-$28; 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., 92y.org

Nathaniel Rich

The author presents his new book, “Losing Earth,” drawn from a New Yorker article exploring how we missed the best chance to stop climate change in the 1980s. April 9, 7:30 p.m., FREE with RSVP; Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Park Slope, bklynlibrary.org

Sally Rooney

The Irish author talks about her second novel, “Normal People,” which was a veritable literary and cultural sensation upon publication in the U.K. and Ireland last year. April 17, 7 p.m., FREE; McNally Jackson, 52 Prince St., mcnallyjackson.com

Ani DiFranco

The Righteous Babe celebrates her memoir, “No Walls and the Recurring Dream,” covering her childhood, activism, music and entrepreneurship. May 7, 7 p.m., $20, $35 with signed book; The New School’s Tishman Auditorium, 63 Fifth Ave., strandbooks.com

David Sedaris

The best-selling humorist and memoirist settles in for three nights at Town Hall. May 10 and 11, 8 p.m., and May 12, 7 p.m., from $49.50; The Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St., thetownhall.org

Rachel Kushner and Tommy Orange

The authors of two of the best and most-lauded novels of 2018 — Kushner’s “The Mars Room” and Orange’s “There There” — talk shop. May 13, 7:30 p.m., from $22; 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., 92y.org