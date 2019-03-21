LATEST PAPER
Top spring author events feature David Sedaris, Sally Rooney and more

Rooney's "Normal People" was a literary and cultural sensation abroad.

Catch Irish author Sally Rooney, author of "Normal

Catch Irish author Sally Rooney, author of "Normal People," in NYC on April 17. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Hogarth

By Cory Oldweiler Special to amNewYork
Print

Get your literary fix this spring. From bookstores to Broadway venues, here are the top author events happening in NYC this season.

Bryan Washington

This Houston-based author discusses “Lot,” his wonderful debut short story collection, with New Yorker staff writer Jia Tolentino. March 27, 7:30 p.m., FREE; Books Are Magic, 225 Smith St., Cobble Hill, booksaremagic.net

Hala Alyan and Ilya Kaminsky

Two powerful poets read from recent works: Alyan’s panoramic collection “The Twenty-Ninth Year” and Kaminsky’s shattering and genre-defying “Deaf Republic.” April 4, 8 p.m., $15-$28; 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., 92y.org

Nathaniel Rich

The author presents his new book, “Losing Earth,” drawn from a New Yorker article exploring how we missed the best chance to stop climate change in the 1980s. April 9, 7:30 p.m., FREE with RSVP; Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Park Slope, bklynlibrary.org

Sally Rooney

The Irish author talks about her second novel, “Normal People,” which was a veritable literary and cultural sensation upon publication in the U.K. and Ireland last year. April 17, 7 p.m., FREE; McNally Jackson, 52 Prince St., mcnallyjackson.com

Ani DiFranco

The Righteous Babe celebrates her memoir, “No Walls and the Recurring Dream,” covering her childhood, activism, music and entrepreneurship. May 7, 7 p.m., $20, $35 with signed book; The New School’s Tishman Auditorium, 63 Fifth Ave., strandbooks.com

David Sedaris

The best-selling humorist and memoirist settles in for three nights at Town Hall. May 10 and 11, 8 p.m., and May 12, 7 p.m., from $49.50; The Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St., thetownhall.org

Rachel Kushner and Tommy Orange

The authors of two of the best and most-lauded novels of 2018 — Kushner’s “The Mars Room” and Orange’s “There There” — talk shop. May 13, 7:30 p.m., from $22; 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., 92y.org

By Cory Oldweiler Special to amNewYork

