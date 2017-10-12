Its modern history dates back to the early 1800s, with the establishment of the Fulton Ferry. The first neighborhood in the city to receive “historic district” protection, it was deemed a National Historic Landmark in 1965. It has been home to a plethora of notables including author Truman Capote, playwright Arthur Miller, actress Mary Tyler Moore, model Tyra Banks and musician Björk.

It’s difficult to overstate just how iconic Brooklyn Heights is, and near impossible to describe it in such few words.

We’ve done our best to map out a 24-hour tour of the neighborhood, which lies between the East River and Court Street — south of the Brooklyn Bridge and North of Atlantic Avenue. We’ll pass a few historic sites as well as some younger culinary gems. However this is by no means a comprehensive guide. You owe it to yourself to revisit this small plot of Brooklyn again and again as the years go by. New York City will keep changing, but Brooklyn Heights will likely keep staying the same.