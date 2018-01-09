Don your best patterned miniskirt, blazer and headband for this “Clueless”-themed brunch that’ll have you “rollin’ with the homies.”

Midtown gastropub 5th & Mad is hosting a meal and day party inspired by the 1995 cult film on Jan. 20, with games, cocktails and food good enough for Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport — as “Clueless” plays in the background.

Attendees are asked by the venue to “hit the mall and wear their most chic outfits” for the chance to win a free bottle of Champagne.

A $40 ticket includes a brunch entree (including the 5th & Mad no-carb salad and a Belgian waffle with chicken tenders), dessert and an hour of bottomless prosecco starting at noon. If you purchase a $75 ticket, you can get a bottle of Champagne.

Cocktails on the menu include the “Luke Perry” (the “90210” actor who Cher said she was saving herself for) and the “Dionne” (Cher’s best friend).

And while you’re sipping on your bubbly, 5th & Mad will start games — one which “may involve balls flying at your face, ”the event page says . . . “so check with your plastic surgeon first.” As if!

5th & Mad hosted a similar “Mean Girls”-themed brunch in December, where attendees wore skimpy Santa outfits or the Plastics’ signature pink.

Tickets for this totally fashionable brunch, which won’t be “ensemble challenged,” are available here. It runs from noon to 5 p.m. at 7 E. 36th St. in Manhattan.