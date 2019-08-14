Several festivals are on the horizon in New York City — for foodies, film nerds, those who like to partake in alcoholic beverages, and more.

So, mark your calendars for these events happening in the city — and remember that New Yorkers gobble up tickets quickly.

Battery Dance Festival (Aug. 11-17)

Catch free dance performances in front of New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island at Battery Park City this August. Each night, the audience will get to take part in an interactive dance led by a troupe from that night's program and then enjoy a night of art. There also will be a chance to take workshops to learn dances from across the world; sign up for workshops online. (7 to 9 p.m.; 20 Battery Place, Manhattan; batterydance.org/battery-dance-festival)

The Met's Summer HD Festival (Aug. 23 — Sept. 2)

There is no need to go inside to catch the city's most famous opera. The Metropolitan Opera is back with 10 free outdoor opera screenings within Lincoln Center Plaza, starting with a screening of "Funny Face" and a performance of the Met's "Aida" by Verdi. Other performances will include those of "Carmen," "Das Rheingold," "Dialogues des Carmelites," "Samson et Dalila," "Cendrillon," "La Faniculla del West," "La Fille du Regiment," "Luisa Miller," and "Adriana Lecouvreur." There will be 3,000 seats available nightly with no tickets required. (Free; 7:45 or 8 p.m.; Columbus Avenue, between West 65th and 62nd streets; metopera.org)

17th Annual ImageNation Outdoors Festival (July 10-Sept. 20)

The free outdoor festival to celebrate soul cinema is kicking off with a screening of the Jackie Robinson biopic, "42," shown in celebration of his 100th birthday, with special giveaways from the Jackie Robinson Museum, including free birthday cake. Other screenings include "Black Girl Magic — Grace Jones: Bami & Bloodlight," "If Beale Street Could Talk," "Decade of Fire," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," and more at Harlem's parks.

We Are Here Festival (Sept. 5-7)

This three-day arts festival exploring indigenous people's past, present and future includes work by visual artists, filmmakers and musicians who use their own technologies, ancestral knowledge and survival tactics. Take part in a morning water prayer, a ceremonial fire, an all-day party and more. (Most events are free; Abrons Arts Center; 466 Grand St., Manhattan; abronsartscenter.org)

TriBeCa TV Festival (Sept. 12-15)

The fest returns this fall for the third year with a lineup packed with world premieres and celebrity chats to help New Yorkers honor the shows they love and find their next small-screen obsession. The fest includes the world premiere of EPIX's mob period drama and chats with comedian Hasan Minhaj and actor James Spader. We've mapped out a day-by-day schedule of our must-see picks. ($30; Regal Battery Park, Manhattan; tribecafilm.com/TVfestival)

Chile Pepper Fest (Sept. 28)

Head to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden for a day of hot and spicy bites and New Orleans-inspired fun, including live music by John "Papa" Gros, Walter "Wolfman" Washington and New Orleans' queen of soul, Irma Thomas. More than 40 food purveyors from Brooklyn and from around the country will be on hand with chile pepper tastings, demos, horticultural talks and more. ($30; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 445 Flatbush Ave. and 990 Washington Ave., Brooklyn; bbg.org)

The Harlem Comedy Festival (Sept. 23-30)

The Harlem Comedy Festival showcases and celebrates people of color in the New York City comedy scene through stand-up showcases, sketches, competitions and more across Harlem. While comedians will be announced at a later time, previous lineups have included Pat Brown, Kerry Coddett, Ashton Womack, Donnell Rawlings, Julia Shiplett, Elsa Waithe and others.

New York Film Festival (Sept. 17 — Oct. 13)

Don't miss this year's New York Film Festival, presenting 40 short and feature films, representing 21 countries with six world premieres, six North American premieres and 19 U.S. premieres. Be sure to check out Thomas Heise’s monumental essay film "Heimat Is a Space in Time," that uses both new material and archival footage to reflect on the evolution of Germany’s national identity; a new 35 mm restoration of avant-garde film pioneer Pat O’Neill’s 1974 film "Saugus Series," which is a showcase for his work with the optical printer; and a special free program dedicated to the memory of the late filmmaker and Projections alum Jonathan Schwartz, featuring seven of his 16 mm films, among others. There will also be three films on 35 mm celluloid shown, including the North American premiere of George Clark’s "Double Ghosts," inspired by an unfinished film by Raúl Ruiz, and Joshua Gen Solondz’s lyrical travelogue.

Harvest in the Square (Sept. 19)

Taste the best of Union Square eateries have to offer at this local foodie festival in September. Chefs from eateries like Almond, Barbounia, Boccie, Croque Monsieur, Gramercy Tavern, Hill Country Barbecue Market, Kyma, Nur, Gupshup, Barbacon by Union Square, Ole & Steen, Nutella Cafe and others will serve up tastings of signature dishes featuring fresh produce from the Union Square GreenMarket. Food will also be paired with wine and microbrews from New York State and beyond. ($99-$500; 6 to 9 p.m.; Union Square Park's North Plaza; harvestinthesquare.nyc)

DUMBO BID's 4th Annual Oktoberfest Under the Archway (Oct. 4-5)

The DUMBO Improvement District is again transforming the Manhattan Bridge Archway into a traditional German “beer hall” with two days of live polka music, contests, photo opportunities, and themed food and beverage offerings from Sixpoint, including beer served in limited edition beer steins, pretzels, brats, veggie brats and sauerkraut. (5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturday; dumbo.is)

First-ever New York Times Food Festival (Oct. 5-6)

Join New York Times journalists, leading chefs, and some of the best restaurants in the city at this inaugural festival curated by Times editors. Enjoy tastings, live cooking demos, panel discussions and more at Bryant Park. (Starting at $25; noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday; nytfoodfestival.com)

New York Pizza Festival (Oct. 5-6)

Taste slices from 25 pizzerias from across the country, including from New York City, at what could be described as the tastiest festival ever in the Bronx's Little Italy. Among the dozens of parlors, you'll be able to enjoy slices from Best Pizza (Brooklyn), Brick & Wood (Fairfield, Conn.), pictured, Brooklyn Pizza Crew (Brooklyn), Di Fara Pizza (Brooklyn), Forcella (Brooklyn), Fornino (Brooklyn) and many more. Ticket prices depend on how many slices and beer or wine you want. ($20-$100; Crescent Avenue; Belmont, Bronx; nycpizzafestival.com)

New York City Wine & Food Festival (Oct. 10-13)

It'll be all about the city's food scene across four days in October with favorite events like Burger Bash with Rachael Ray, Drag Brunch with Debi Mazar and Patricia Field, Grand Tasting, Oktoberfest with Andrew Zimmern, Dumplings Around New York with Molly Yeh, a new lineup of intimate dinners hosted by some of the world’s most renowned chefs like Marcus Samuelsson and others. All proceeds will benefit the Food Bank for New York City and No Kid Hungry. The lineup and ticketing information is at nycwff.org.