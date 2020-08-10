First Black-owned company launches ‘movies in your car’ in Queens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY TANGERINE CLARKE

Movie goers are in for a treat, at the cinema, thanks to the first Black-owned and operated drive-in entertainment, “Movies In Your Car,” a new and innovative way to combat the COVID-19 pandemic that demands social distancing.

The movie series that opened on July 30 will continue through the end of September at York College Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center, 94-45 Guy R. Brewer Blvd, Jamaica, NY, 11451.

Fans will have an opportunity to enjoy films, on a giant inflatable hi-definition screen with sound played from a pre-programed station.

Whether a ladies night with friends, date night or an evening with children, Movies In Your Car has a film for everyone, at 8 pm, 8:30 pm, and 11 pm.

Tickets are per car starting at $40 for general admission and $60 for the VIP experience. Ticket holders will have the chance to safely enjoy a retro movie experience with a more contemporary feel.

Some of the blockbuster Black American films enjoyed during the grand opening were “Belly,” “Trolls,” “Transformers,” “Training Day,” “Minions Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Girl’s Trip,” “Bad Boys For Life,” “Paid In Full” and “Harlem Night.”

The shows will continue with “Laffaholics,” (7 pm) “Love & Basketball,” (8:30 pm) and “Set it Off” (11.15 pm), will be shown on Aug. 6. Onward (8 pm), Friday (11 pm) on Aug. 7, Aug. 8. (8 pm) “Just Mercy,” and “Paid In Full,” (11 pm) will be shown.

According to Sara Charles, communications consultant, moviegoers must signup at MoviesInYourCar.com to view the weekly movie schedule.

Chris Worthy and Kevin Barchus, owners of Bounce Playground, an all-inflatable traveling amusement park with more than 15 years of event production experience, creating memorable and unique exchanges between people and brands, have discovered a way to successfully transition their business to one that can safely provide summer entertainment for a large group of people, of all ages, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We here at Movies In Your Car understand the need for re-thinking entertainment venues. More importantly, the revitalization of healthy bonding and fun for adults and children is a true necessity while moving forward safely.

“We are energetically recreating the drive-in movie experience in an updated, contemporary setting with new and exciting potentials.”

The group that has partnered with local restaurants to provide premium dinner and drinks for guests to purchase reflected on all of the work that has been put into Movies In Your Car.

During the world change, they are grateful for the sponsors who have contributed to ensuring the success of the venture.

In addition, all attendees are able to pre-order meals through the “Movies In Your Car” website – from burgers to custom cocktails, elevating the traditional drive-in experience. To embrace the community, food will be sourced from local restaurants.

With the safety and wellness of guests and staff a top priority for “Movies In Your Car,” all employees will adhere to CDC guidelines, such as wearing face coverings and gloves. Multiple hand sanitizing stations for attendees to use, are also available.

Event partners for “Movies In Your Car” include Beam Suntory’s Makers Mark, Hornitos Tequila and Courvoisier Brands, Czen Restaurant, Happy Face Photobooths, Red Bull, and Curls Haircare.

This story first appeared on our sister publication caribbeanlifenews.com.