It'll be the party of the centuries.

The pub where George Washington gave his Revolutionary War farewell speech, Fraunces Tavern Museum and Restaurant, is throwing a 300th birthday bash with Champagne and cake, jazz and authentic 18th century music, and you're invited.

From 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1, guests will be escorted through the museum's new exhibition, "A Monument to Memory: 300 Years of Living History," which explores the different roles that the museum’s building has played over the years, from a bar to the offices of the Continental Congress. Exhibition "Preserving the Past: The Restoration of Fraunces Tavern" also will be on view.

A "President's Toast," where the president of the Sons of the Revolution in the State of New York will toast to the 300th anniversary with Champagne, will be followed by cake and passed appetizers.

Jaquelyn West & Friends will provide live jazz, and Anne & Ridley Enslow will use 18th century instruments to perform music from that time period.

Aside from beer and liquor, the tavern will be serving up an 18th century cocktail — the Charleston Light Dragoon Punch, made with Californian and peach brandies, dark rum, black tea, sugar and fresh lemon juice.

"Everyone here at Fraunces Tavern is excited to celebrate the longevity of the oldest standing structure in Manhattan — an accomplishment that is no easy feat in New York City," Jacqueline Masseo, Fraunces Tavern's museum director, said. "A birthday party to celebrate the building’s constant presence in the lower Manhattan community with those who have supported the building and its history as school children, locals, tourists and foodies is a great way to share this historic moment."

The party isn't the only way the museum and tavern is celebrating. This year, it opened the redesigned, historic Long Room, where Washington gave his farewell, debuted the living history exhibit, and announced a new online archival photo collection.

Tickets to the party are $175 before Sept. 3. Those who attend get a gift bag with limited edition 300th anniversary shot glasses, a postcard, a mini bottle of Dingle Gin and complimentary museum passes.