Award show season is back again, which means it’s time to place your bets on whether “Lady Bird,” “The Post” or “Dunkirk" will take home the most wins.

Next up are the Golden Globes, airing at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 on NBC and via online streams, with red carpet interviews beginning at 7 p.m.

Even if you have cable, why sit at home? Grab a friend and head out to watch the awards show and experience speeches and awkward moments with others — and a pint in hand.

The combination bar, theater and kitchen space will be screening the Golden Globes in its bar area with drink specials to match, starting at 7 p.m. It'll also run a winners prediction contest that's free to enter. Bets must be completed before the first award is announced. (40 Bogart St., Brooklyn, syndicatedbk.com) (Credit: Michael Tulipan)

Videology Bar

Enjoy a couple of cocktails inside Videology's small screening room or out in the main bar while you watch celebrities stroll down the red carpet and host Seth Meyers ham it up at the Golden Globes. Head to the bar early to grab a seat in the screening room -- doors open at 7 p.m.

(308 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, videologybarandcinema.com)

(Credit: Videology Bar)

Nitehawk Cinema/Lo-Res Bar

The Brooklyn theater, which is currently playing Golden Globe-nominated films "I, Tonya," "Lady Bird" and "The Disaster Artist," will be serving up its winter menu alongside the award show in its Lo-Res bar around 7 p.m. Sip on a local brew or cocktail while watching the winners take the stage. Tables are first-come first-served.

(136 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, nitehawkcinema.com)

(Credit: Nitehawk Cinema)

Ocean Prime

If you'd like to watch in style this year, Ocean Prime, a restaurant and lounge in midtown, is offering a special viewing party in its lounge with themed cocktails from 8 to 11 p.m. Order from a menu that includes "Stranger Things" with Belvedere Citrus Vodka with berries and Domaine Chandon Brut 17, "Big Little Ryes," which is a crimson rye, the "Master of Rum" rum punch and more. There will also be complimentary truffle popcorn if you get peckish. Those who cast a prediction ballot can win a $150 gift card toward a meal at the restaurant.

(123 W. 52nd St., Manhattan, ocean-prime.com)

(Credit: Ocean Prime)