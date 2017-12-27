Award show season is back again, which means it’s time to place your bets on whether “Lady Bird,” “The Post” or “Dunkirk" will take home the most wins.

Next up are the Golden Globes, airing at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 on NBC and via online streams, with red carpet interviews beginning at 7 p.m.

Even if you have cable, why sit at home? Grab a friend and head out to watch the awards show and experience speeches and awkward moments with others — and a pint in hand.